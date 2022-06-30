Dolphins announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule; Tickets are available now!

With training camp quickly approaching, the one question that still remained among most Dolphins fans was simple; When will I be able to go to training camp and watch new head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami’s borderline #elite defense, The Cheetah and the Penguin, and QB1 Tua Tagovailoa in real-life action.

We now have our answer!

According to the Miami Dolphins’ official site, there will be eight open practices for fans to attend. Tickets for those interested in going to Miami Dolphins training camp can be found HERE.

Training camp begins on Saturday, July 30th, and will wrap up on August 25th. Miami will play three preseason games during that span. First, on August 13th, Miami will travel north to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And then, in weeks two and three of the preseason, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders (8/20) and Philadelphia Eagles (8/27). Miami will also host joint practices with the Buccaneers and Eagles before their preseason games.

I may not be able to make it to training camp, but I’m just thankful football season is right around the corner! #FinsUp