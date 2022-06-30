PHINSIDER RADIO | How big of a role will Dolphins’ WR Cedrick Wilson have in Mike McDaniel’s offense?

Jake and Josh are back with Chapter 3 of Phinsider Radio’s NURSERY book club. In this episode, Jake and I discuss veteran receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Here are the officially unofficial show notes:

Cedrick Wilson Jr, Miami’s ONE TRUE SLOT Wide Receiver

Drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL draft. (208-overall)

Signed a 3-year deal worth more than $22M, 12.75M guaranteed at signing

Last season, only Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill had more touchdown catches from the slot among receivers than Wilson’s six.

Son of San Francisco 49ers WR Cedrick Wilson SR.

6’2, 200 lbs.

He has that DeVante Parker size but can work the slot like a technician.

Without question, he will be third on the Dolphins’ depth chart and the player most likely to start in the slot.

What are your expectations for Wilson?

Is he being overlooked in Miami’s loaded offense?

Only Cody Core and Preston Williams are taller receivers than Wilson on the roster.

“Besides the two fast guys, I feel like I’m one of the taller ones,” Wilson said when asked what made him different from Miami’s other receivers. “I feel like that’s probably the biggest aspect of it.”

In 2021, with the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson caught 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

His 604 receiving yards out of the slot was 9th most among ALL WRs last season.

Wilson lined up in the slot 90.5% of the time, according to PFF, the most in the NFL.

Waddle 60.1% Hill 53%

Quotes:

On playing in the slot: “I definitely like the slot. There’s a lot more room to work. But I definitely see myself as an overall football player which I can run, throw and catch. So pretty much any position I feel like I’ll be comfortable at, whether it’s inside or outside. But I definitely strive in the slot when I’m in there.” I definitely like the slot a little more. I feel like that’s where I strive at and it’s closest to the quarterback so you get the ball easier.”

When asked what it’s like to be on the field with Waddle and HIll at the same time: “The defense is looking at them the whole time so usually I get one-on-one. That’s my job to win.”

College Background

Started at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to Boise State.

Wilson caught 139 passes for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns at Boise.

Wilson was the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl MVP after catching ten passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

He was a dual-threat QB in high school.

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson? Is he being overlooked in Mike McDaniel’s offense? Will he be Miami’s de-facto slot wide receiver? How many touchdowns will Wilson have in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!