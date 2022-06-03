WATCH: Dolphins release media day 2022 hype video

A few days ago, players and coaches gathered to record their annual ‘hype videos’ for the Dolphins’ jumbotron and game day broadcasts. Unfortunately, not much information was known — other than what the players posted on social media — but today, the Dolphins released a hype video giving the fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of their favorite players.

Hype video can be found below:

Earlier this week, we tackled media day 2022.



Here's a look behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/fsVAramdp7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 3, 2022

The video, which is 52 seconds in length, showcases several of Miami’s playmakers on both sides of the football, with the most notable being superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The 28-year-old wide receiver talks about how light and fast he looks in his new threads. Other players react to how excited they are to be part of the Miami Dolphins organization.

We even get our first look at a few of Miami’s newest free agents in their game day attire.

Miami will be back on the field June 6th-7th for OTAs.

What are your thoughts on this behind-the-scenes look at the Miami Dolphins 2022 Media day? Do you think Tyreek Hill looks faster in his new uniform? Will Terron Armstead be healthy and ready to play by week one? What are your plans for the weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!