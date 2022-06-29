Dolphins fans have high win, offensive line expectations for 2022

The Miami Dolphins have spent the offseason retooling their roster, particularly when it comes to the offense. A major focal point for those changes was improving the offensive line, looking for better pass protection and more open running lanes in 2022 after a disappointing 2021. Signing tackle Terron Armstead and guard/center Connor Williams and creating competition for the other three starting positions appears to have the Miami offensive line headed in the right direction.

But does the fan base agree? Have the Dolphins done enough to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright and create space for running backs Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Sony Michel, and Raheem Mostert? In our recent SB Nation Reacts poll brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, we asked Dolphins fans if they are confident in the re-tooled offensive line. The fans are behind this version of Miami’s line.

Nearly two-thirds of the fans seem to think Miami may have finally solved their offensive line issues. With Armstead at left tackle, Williams apparently set to play center, and early leaders Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Austin Jackson at right tackle, Miami will be looking for the newly added veterans to lead the younger players. It appears the fan base believes this will happen and Miamis offensive line - and the offense as a whole - will take the next step forward.

That belief that the Miami offense is set to improve is also reflected in the fan belief that the team is going to be competing for a playoff berth this year. Asked in the same poll for how many wins the Dolphins will have this year, the overwhelming answer was 10-12. A 10-win season for Miami in 2021 would have locked them into a playoff spot. If Miami were to win 10-12 games this season, as 80 percent of the fans said they would, the playoffs would seem to be in their future.

Our next round of SB Nation Reacts polls are coming soon. Make sure you join in on them to let us know what you think of the Dolphins heading into the 2022 season.

