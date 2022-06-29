Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

David Andrews restructures contract, helps Patriots sign remaining draft picks - Pats Pulpit

New England had to create some room under the cap to sign its draft class.





New York Jets 21st Century Wine Cellar Team: Tight End - Gang Green Nation

Today I continue unveiling my 21st Century Jets Wine Cellar Team. We move onto the tight ends.

Many of these positions have difficult choices because there are so many good players to choose from....





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB James Cook - Buffalo Rumblings

The rookie running back has true menace potential in Buffalo’s offense

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson called ‘one of the scariest NFL quarterbacks’ - Baltimore Beatdown

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks considers Jackson among the scariest quarterbacks in the NFL





The Steelers can’t build a young roster if they sign aging players - Behind the Steel Curtain

FANPOSTS





Anthony Munoz approves Bengals’ offseason investment in o-line - Cincy Jungle

"I’m excited about what’s going on."





Get ready: Minimum one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson looms - Dawgs By Nature

The NFL vs. NFLPA battle is ongoing

AFC SOUTH:

Laremy Tunsil & Tytus Howard: Top Texans Offensive Tackle Duo In 2022? - Battle Red Blog

Can Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard become one of the top offensive tackle duos in 2022?





Titans 2022 roster primer Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis - Music City Miracles

As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster,...





Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault talks fresh start, new motivation - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will be depending on one of its key draft picks from a couple of seasons ago, receiver Laviska Shenault.





Analyzing Biggest Threats in the AFC: Buffalo Bills - Stampede Blue

After a shootout for the ages against Kansas City in the playoffs, the Bills look poised for another big run.

AFC WEST:

Do backup NFL quarterbacks ever beat good teams? - Mile High Report

How often does the has-been or the never-will-be win vs good teams?





Chargers News: J.C. Jackson ranked as a top-3 cornerback - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers really got a good one in free agency.





Raiders outlook 2022: Amik Robertson, what can we expect? - Silver And Black Pride

This year may be the final chance for the talented 3rd-year defender to turn the corner





Chiefs Hot Takes: Mahomes’ defense, defensive end and Travis Kelce - Arrowhead Pride

Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

Is Adoree’ Jackson up to challenge of being CB1 for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Jackson will inherit the role of being the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback after the loss of James Bradberry





Is A.J. Brown the Eagles’ next Terrell Owens? - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles fans loved Terrell Owens, and many still do. He was flamboyant on and off the field and made the 2004 Eagles look unbeatable until they met Tom Brady and New England Patriots in Super Bowl...





Cowboys have least invested at WR in draft capital/salary in NFC East - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are no longer so heavily invested in the wide receiver position.





Report: Terry McLaurin signs 3-year extension that is worth up to $71 million with the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven

Scary Terry stays in Washington

NFC NORTH:

Why the Packers should consider a reunion with edge rusher Chris Odom - Acme Packing Company

Odom appeared in seven games for the Packers in 2017 and won the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022





A closer look at Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s playing career - Pride Of Detroit

A look back at the playing career of Dan Campbell





10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #10 Trevis Gipson - Windy City Gridiron

For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and kicking off the list is defensive end Trevis Gipson.





Justin Jefferson declares the Vikings’ offense isn’t “run first” anymore - Daily Norseman

Is that good news?

NFC SOUTH:

Alvin Kamara suspension: Saints RB facing at least 6 game suspension - Canal Street Chronicles

With the hearing set for August, Alvin Kamara could miss at least six games.





What will Cordarrelle Patterson’s 2022 role look like? - The Falcoholic

The veteran had his breakout season on offense in 2021, but his role may not look exactly the same.





NFC South notebook: How many wins are the Panthers looking at in 2022? - Cat Scratch Reader

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs





Potential Gronkowski Replacements for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

With the retirement of Rob Gronkwoski, the Bucs could look to add someone else to the mix

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Two teams can absorb Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract without any cap maneuvering - Niners Nation

Both teams will need a quarterback in 2022





Kliff 2022: Beginning of the end...or End of the Beginning? - Revenge of the Birds

The oft-maligned Cardinals’ head coach has been called on the hot seat, but if he overcomes 3 simple things, does his narrative change altogether?





2023 NFL Draft: Just like in 2009, every Broncos loss is a win for the Seahawks - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos were fierce divisional rivals in the AFC West for over two decades, and even after the Seahawks returned to the NFC West we got to experience the joys of a S...





Rams should acquire Baker Mayfield: Sean McVay is the hero he needs - Turf Show Times

If he’s not going to start, then Sean McVay could be Mayfield’s career savior