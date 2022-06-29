Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
David Andrews restructures contract, helps Patriots sign remaining draft picks - Pats Pulpit
New England had to create some room under the cap to sign its draft class.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets 21st Century Wine Cellar Team: Tight End - Gang Green Nation
Today I continue unveiling my 21st Century Jets Wine Cellar Team. We move onto the tight ends.
Many of these positions have difficult choices because there are so many good players to choose from....
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB James Cook - Buffalo Rumblings
The rookie running back has true menace potential in Buffalo’s offense
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson called ‘one of the scariest NFL quarterbacks’ - Baltimore Beatdown
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks considers Jackson among the scariest quarterbacks in the NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers can’t build a young roster if they sign aging players - Behind the Steel Curtain
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Anthony Munoz approves Bengals’ offseason investment in o-line - Cincy Jungle
"I’m excited about what’s going on."
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Get ready: Minimum one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson looms - Dawgs By Nature
The NFL vs. NFLPA battle is ongoing
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Laremy Tunsil & Tytus Howard: Top Texans Offensive Tackle Duo In 2022? - Battle Red Blog
Can Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard become one of the top offensive tackle duos in 2022?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans 2022 roster primer Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis - Music City Miracles
As we head into training camp at the end of July, we will be taking a look position by position at the state of the Tennessee Titans roster. We will look at guys that are sure to make the roster,...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault talks fresh start, new motivation - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will be depending on one of its key draft picks from a couple of seasons ago, receiver Laviska Shenault.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Analyzing Biggest Threats in the AFC: Buffalo Bills - Stampede Blue
After a shootout for the ages against Kansas City in the playoffs, the Bills look poised for another big run.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Do backup NFL quarterbacks ever beat good teams? - Mile High Report
How often does the has-been or the never-will-be win vs good teams?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: J.C. Jackson ranked as a top-3 cornerback - Bolts From The Blue
The Chargers really got a good one in free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders outlook 2022: Amik Robertson, what can we expect? - Silver And Black Pride
This year may be the final chance for the talented 3rd-year defender to turn the corner
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Hot Takes: Mahomes’ defense, defensive end and Travis Kelce - Arrowhead Pride
Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Is Adoree’ Jackson up to challenge of being CB1 for the Giants? - Big Blue View
Jackson will inherit the role of being the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback after the loss of James Bradberry
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Is A.J. Brown the Eagles’ next Terrell Owens? - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles fans loved Terrell Owens, and many still do. He was flamboyant on and off the field and made the 2004 Eagles look unbeatable until they met Tom Brady and New England Patriots in Super Bowl...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys have least invested at WR in draft capital/salary in NFC East - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys are no longer so heavily invested in the wide receiver position.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Terry McLaurin signs 3-year extension that is worth up to $71 million with the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven
Scary Terry stays in Washington
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Why the Packers should consider a reunion with edge rusher Chris Odom - Acme Packing Company
Odom appeared in seven games for the Packers in 2017 and won the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
A closer look at Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s playing career - Pride Of Detroit
A look back at the playing career of Dan Campbell
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #10 Trevis Gipson - Windy City Gridiron
For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and kicking off the list is defensive end Trevis Gipson.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson declares the Vikings’ offense isn’t “run first” anymore - Daily Norseman
Is that good news?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Alvin Kamara suspension: Saints RB facing at least 6 game suspension - Canal Street Chronicles
With the hearing set for August, Alvin Kamara could miss at least six games.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
What will Cordarrelle Patterson’s 2022 role look like? - The Falcoholic
The veteran had his breakout season on offense in 2021, but his role may not look exactly the same.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFC South notebook: How many wins are the Panthers looking at in 2022? - Cat Scratch Reader
The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Potential Gronkowski Replacements for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bucs Nation
With the retirement of Rob Gronkwoski, the Bucs could look to add someone else to the mix
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Two teams can absorb Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract without any cap maneuvering - Niners Nation
Both teams will need a quarterback in 2022
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kliff 2022: Beginning of the end...or End of the Beginning? - Revenge of the Birds
The oft-maligned Cardinals’ head coach has been called on the hot seat, but if he overcomes 3 simple things, does his narrative change altogether?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
2023 NFL Draft: Just like in 2009, every Broncos loss is a win for the Seahawks - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos were fierce divisional rivals in the AFC West for over two decades, and even after the Seahawks returned to the NFC West we got to experience the joys of a S...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams should acquire Baker Mayfield: Sean McVay is the hero he needs - Turf Show Times
If he’s not going to start, then Sean McVay could be Mayfield’s career savior
