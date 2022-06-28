Miami Dolphins 2022 season preview: Week 1 versus Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will open their third straight regular season facing the New England Patriots. Unlike 2020 and 2021, the 2022 Week 1 game against the Patriots will take place in Miami. It will also mark the second time the teams will meet in the 2022 calendar year, following Miami’s Jan. 9, 2022 home win in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

To preview the 2022 season for the Dolphins, we will take a look back at the history between the Dolphins and each team on their schedule. In the case of the Dolphins facing an AFC East opponent, we will cover the history of the teams matching up at the location. For Week 1, we are looking at the Dolphins’ history of hosting the Patriots.

Miami’s first game against the then Boston Patriots came in Week 13 of the 1966 season, the Dolphins’ inaugural campaign and the only meeting between the division rivals that year. Boston won the game 20-14 in the Orange Bowl, with quarterback Babe Parilli throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions, on 14 for 32 passing, for the Patriots. Jim Nance ran for 133 yards and a score for Boston. For Miami, Dick Wood threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, along with three interceptions, on 17 for 52 passing. Joe Auer led Miami in both rushing and receiving, picking up 38 yards on the ground and 104 yards receiving with a touchdown. Nick Buoniconti recorded an interception in the game, but the Dolphins great was playing for the Patriots at the time.

The Dolphins’ first victory over the Patriots came in their third all-time meeting, the second game in Miami. Parilli again led the Patriots passing attack, going 11-for-26 for 266 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Nance ran for 164 yards with two scores in the contest. Bob Griese three for 270 yards and three touchdowns on 17-for-30 passing for the Dolphins, with Stan Mitchell running for 43 yards while gaining 84 yards with a touchdown in the passing game.

The last home game for Miami against the Patriots was in Week 18 last year. Miami started the scoring with a Tua Tagovailoa seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle mid-way through the first quarter, with Miami doubling their lead to 14-0 87 seconds later with an Xavien Howard interception return for a touchdown. Miami scored again with a 30-yard field goal from Jason Sanders early in the second quarter before a 15-yard Brandon Bolden rushing touchdown got New England on the board. Miami led 17-7 at halftime.

New England connected on a 43-yard field goal from Nick Folk mid-way into the third quarter before Duke Johnson extended Miami’s lead to 27-10 with a one-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Sanders kicked a 49-yard field goal for Miami, followed by a Patriots touchdown when Bolden scored on an 18-yard pass from Mac Jones. Damien Harris pulled New England to within three after a one-yard rush with 2:57 remaining in the game. After Miami ran the clock down to three seconds left, New England’s Jakobi Meyers fumbled a screen pass from Jones, with Miami’s Sam Eguavoen scoring a touchdown as the game ended. Miami won 33-24 with Tagovailoa throwing for 109 yards with a touchdown on 15-for-22 passing, while Johnson ran for 117 yards with a touchdown and Durham Smythe recorded 32 receiving yards on two catches and Waddle caught five passes for 27 yards and a score.

On defense for Miami, Howard had the game’s only interception while Eguavoen and Jaylen Waddle each recorded a fumble recovery. Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel both recorded sacks while Brandon Jones had eight tackles.

For New England, Jones threw for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 20-for-30 passing. Bolden led the team with 46 yards rushing with a score, while Hunter Henry caught five passes for 86 yards.

New England’s defense did not create a turnover, while Kyle Van Noy recorded the team’s only sack. Ja’Whaun Bentley led the team with 17 tackles.

The largest margin of victory between the two teams came in 1972 when Miami beat the Patriots 52-0 as they worked their way through the league’s only Perfect Season. The biggest margin of victory for New England came in the 2019 game in Miami, with the Patriots winning 43-0.

In the 1960s, Miami went 2-2 at home against the Patriots (including 1969’s “home” game for Miami played at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida with the Patriots winning). For the 1970s, the Dolphins were 10-0 in Miami against New England, while they were 6-3 in the 1980s (Miami did not host the Patriots in the 1982 strike-shortened season). The teams also met twice in the postseason in Miami during the 1980s, with Miami beat the Patriots on Jan. 8, 1980 and losing to New England Jan. 12, 1986. In the 1990s, was 8-2 at home against the Patriots. In the 2000, the Dolphins were 6-4, then split the 2010s 5-5, in Miami against New England. The 2020s have seen Miami win both home games thus far.

Overall, Miami is 39-16 in the regular season at home against the Patriots and 1-1 in the postseason. They have scored 1353 points in the regular season games, allowing 1083 points.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

2022 NFL Season Week 1

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sep. 11, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3

O/U: 45

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Who has the all-time regular season head-to-head advantage in Miami?

Dolphins 39-16

Who won most recently in Miami?

Dolphins 33-24, Jan. 9, 2022 (2021 Week 18)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Patriots’ Bill Belichick (26-20 all time; 26-18 with New England) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Patriots

