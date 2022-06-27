Legendary AFL QB and Dolphins WR Marlin Briscoe dies at age 76

Marlin Briscoe, the legendary trailblazing American Football League quarterback and Miami Dolphins wide receiver during the team’s 1972 and 1973 Super Bowl winning seasons, passed away Monday afternoon at the age of 76. He died of pneumonia, according to his daughter, Angela. [Credit: The GOAT, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald]

We are saddened by the passing of legend Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL.



Marlin was a pioneer of the game and his legacy will live forever. pic.twitter.com/VGYQ2G6ayu — NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2022

Briscoe was the AFL’s first black starting quarterback, paving the way for many of today’s young quarterbacks. He started five games his rookie season, throwing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. Briscoe was named runner-up for Rookie of the Year that season.

From there, Briscoe would head to the NFL, where the Denver Broncos would draft him in the 14th round of the 1968 NFL draft to play cornerback. He would later end up in Buffalo before being traded to Miami for a first-round pick. Briscoe lined up at wide receiver with the Dolphins, playing an essential role in the team’s undefeated season.

In three seasons with the Dolphins, Briscoe caught 57 passes for 858 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rest in peace, Marlin Briscoe.