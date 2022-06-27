Miami Dolphins 2023 free agents

A month from now, the Miami Dolphins will be on the practice field and ramping up their workouts with the team’s September 11 2022 regular season Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots as the primary focus. Between now and then is a perfect time for the Dolphins’ front office to start looking toward the 2023 season, signing players scheduled to be free agents after this season to contract extensions that keep them with the team for 2023 and beyond. Miami has numerous players slated to hit the free-agent market after this season, providing plenty of potential contracts to work out over the next few weeks and months.

First on the list of potential contract extensions could be tight end Mike Gesicki. Slated to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, the Dolphins and Gesicki could look to replace that one-year tag contract with a multi-year deal. However, they have a July 15 deadline, according to NFL rules, to work out the new contract, or else the franchise tag must remain in place for the year. Deadlines always seem to spur action, so it may get closer to July 15 before we hear anything more on a potential new contract for Gesicki, but both sides should at least be looking for a way to keep the tight end in Miami long-term.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel could be another player near the top of the priority list for negotiations. Coming into the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract, Van Ginkel actually earned a proven performance bonus for his play over his first three seasons, which jumps his salary for this year to $2.5 million. He has proven himself to be an effective pass rusher for the Dolphins and he should be in line for a new deal from the team.

The full list of Dolphins players with expiring contracts is below. Included is each player’s current contract and the players are broken into unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights free agent categories.

(Contract data via OvertheCap.com and Spotrac.com.)

Unrestricted Free Agents

Teddy Bridgewater (1 year, $6.5M)

Adam Butler (2 years, $7.5M)

Cody Core (1 year, $1.0M)

Michael Deiter (4 years, $3.8M*)

Sam Eguavoen (1 year, $1.7M)

Clayton Fejedelem (1 year, $2M)

Myles Gaskin (4 years, $2.6M*)

Mike Gesicki (1 year, $10.9M - franchise tag)

Andrew Van Ginkel (4 years, $2.8M*)

Porter Gustin (1 year, $965,000)

Melvin Ingram (1 year, $4M)

John Jenkins (1 year, $1.3M)

Greg Little (4 year, $7.6M)

Sony Michel (1 year, $1.8M)

Thomas Morstead (1 year, $1.3M)

Raheem Mostert (1 year, $2.1M)

Calvin Munson (2 years, $2.2M)

Nik Needham (1 year, $4M)

Adam Pankey (1 year, $1M)

Sheldrick Redwine (1 year, $1.2M)

Duke Riley (1 year, $3M)

Elandon Roberts (1 year, $2.8M)

Eric Rowe (4 years, $14.8M)

Brennan Scarlett (1 year, $1.2M)

Adam Shaheen (3 years, $4.9M)

Trent Sherfield (1 year, $1.2M)

Preston Williams (1 year, $1.5M)

Quincy Wilson (1 year, $1M)

*Proven performance bonuses earned increasing salary for the 2022 season over the original contract signed.

Restricted Free Agents

Salvon Ahmed (1 year, $895,000)

Elijah Campbell (1 year, $895,000)

River Cracraft (1 year, $965,000)

John Lovett (1 year, $825,000)

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Gerrid Doaks (1 year, $730,000)

Benito Jones (1 year, $825,000)

D’Angelo Ross (1 year, $825,000)