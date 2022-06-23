 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins 2022 training camp dates announced

By Kevin Nogle
Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The NFL on Thursday announced the start dates for all 32 teams’ 2022 training camps. The Miami Dolphins, under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, open camp with the team’s rookies reporting on July 19. Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills have an earlier start date, both with rookies reporting on July 18.

Miami’s veterans report to camp on July 26, bringing in all of the team’s roster. The team has not yet released the individual practice schedule for camp, including which practices will be open to the public.

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dolphins’ first preseason game will be held on Aug. 13 with Miami visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has announced they will host the Dolphins in joint practices Aug. 10 and 11.

Preseason game two will feature Miami hosting the Raiders on Aug. 20.

Miami is expected to host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 27.

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills 12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD TBD
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD TBD

