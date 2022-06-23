Dolphins 2022 training camp dates announced

The NFL on Thursday announced the start dates for all 32 teams’ 2022 training camps. The Miami Dolphins, under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, open camp with the team’s rookies reporting on July 19. Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills have an earlier start date, both with rookies reporting on July 18.
Miami’s veterans report to camp on July 26, bringing in all of the team’s roster. The team has not yet released the individual practice schedule for camp, including which practices will be open to the public.
The Dolphins’ first preseason game will be held on Aug. 13 with Miami visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has announced they will host the Dolphins in joint practices Aug. 10 and 11.
Preseason game two will feature Miami hosting the Raiders on Aug. 20.
Miami is expected to host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 27.
2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week 1
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 3
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|Week 5
|at New York Jets
|Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 8
|at Detroit Lions
|Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|at Chicago Bears
|Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 10
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Bye
|Week 12
|vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 14
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 15
|at Buffalo Bills
|12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD
|TBD
|Week 16
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|at New England Patriots
|Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 18
|vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD
|TBD
