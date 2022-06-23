Dolphins 2022 training camp dates announced

The NFL on Thursday announced the start dates for all 32 teams’ 2022 training camps. The Miami Dolphins, under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, open camp with the team’s rookies reporting on July 19. Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills have an earlier start date, both with rookies reporting on July 18.

Miami’s veterans report to camp on July 26, bringing in all of the team’s roster. The team has not yet released the individual practice schedule for camp, including which practices will be open to the public.

The Dolphins’ first preseason game will be held on Aug. 13 with Miami visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has announced they will host the Dolphins in joint practices Aug. 10 and 11.

Preseason game two will feature Miami hosting the Raiders on Aug. 20.

Miami is expected to host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 27.