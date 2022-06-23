Miami Dolphins Fan Polls: 2022 win total and offensive line confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. We ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country each week.

The 2022 NFL calendar is about a month away from the start of training camps and the final preparations before the regular season kicks off. The Miami Dolphins have spent the offseason reshaping the roster and the offensive schemes in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s image. Will it lead to success for the franchise? Today, we ask you for your thoughts.

Our SB Nation Reacts polls by DraftKings Sportsbook are back, giving you a chance to weigh in with your thoughts and expectations for the Dolphins this year. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is sitting at nine wins for their projected total on the year. Do you see them equalling that mark? Surpassing it? Falling short of it? Vote in the poll below to give us your thoughts.

We also want your thoughts on the offensive line. The Dolphins added tackle Terron Armstead and center/guard Connor Williams in free agency this year. Were they enough to fix one of the weaker areas of Miami’s 2021 roster? How confident are you in Miami’s offensive line for 2022?

Vote in the poll and feel free to discuss in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7Y6G8G/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.