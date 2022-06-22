PHINSIDER RADIO | Where does Chase Edmonds fit in the Miami Dolphins backfield?

Finally, Jake and Josh are back with a new episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. This episode, however, was a bit different as it was the first in our off-season series of book clubs — which we have officially rebranded as NURSERY book clubs!

In our first [NURSERY] book club of the year, Jake Mendel and I discuss veteran running back Chase Edmonds, how he fits in Mike McDaniel’s offense, the rest of Miami’s loaded running back room, his fantasy football value, and so much more!

NEW @thephinsider radio



in our first [NURSERY] book club of the szn, @jmendel94 & i discuss #dolphins RB chase edmonds, his fantasy value, how he fits in mike mcDaniel's 'village,' his comments on QB1 & more! #finsup



First, we look at what Edmonds has done over his career with the Arizona Cardinals and project how his role might change in Miami. Is he the Dolphins’ de-facto RB1 heading into the 2022 season? Will he score more than five touchdowns? 1000 yards from scrimmage?!?!

Next, we discuss Mike McDaniel’s familiarity with some of these running backs. Is it a coincidence he signed three players from the NFC West? How will Raheem Mostert’s return affect Edmond’s touches? Will Sony Michel be the thunder to Edmonds lightning?

Lastly, we project his fantasy value, discuss his comments on QB1 Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel, and give our final takes on Chase Edmonds as the 2022 NFL season quickly approaches.

All of this and so much more! #FinsUP