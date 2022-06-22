Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Are the New England Patriots better now than they were in 2021? - Pats Pulpit
After free agency and the draft, are the 2022 Patriots in a better spot than they were after their playoff loss in Buffalo?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Some Basic Passing Plays The Jets Will Use - Gang Green Nation
Some easy read for Zach Wilson to be successful
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Revisiting player career projections from the 2019 Buffalo Bills draft class - Buffalo Rumblings
How did the 2019 Bills draft class pan out?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely is acclimating well and flashing playmaking potential - Baltimore Beatdown
The fourth-rounder is making a smooth transition to the pros and heads into the summer break on a high note.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers fans need to hop on the Mason Rudolph bandwagon soon - Behind the Steel Curtain
It’s time to hop aboard the Mason Rudolph bandwagon before tickets sell out.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
B.J. Hill is ready to validate his payday - Cincy Jungle
Hill needs to step into a larger role in 2022.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Is it time to start the conversation about Jacoby Brissett being the Browns starting quarterback? - Dawgs By Nature
Both Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield are in limbo
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
What If? The 2008 Texans, A Season Determined By Two QB Scrambles - Battle Red Blog
It was the best of runs, it was the worst of runs...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans DT Jeffery Simmons: ‘I’m not focused on my contract’ - Music City Miracles
One of the biggest stories from the first day of Tennessee Titans mandatory minicamp surrounded the inactivity of superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Simmons was not on the field Monday,...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars RB James Robinson not rushing return, “Feels pretty good” - Big Cat Country
James Robinson is recovering from a ruptured Achilles toward the end of last season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts’ Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. Named as NFL.com’s 3rd Best New QB-WR Combo - Stampede Blue
The Colts’ new QB to WR pairing appears poised for a lot of success come 2022—with a savvy veteran and potential breakout Pro Bowler.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Can quarterbacks learn to be accurate while in the NFL? - Mile High Report
Is there hope for young inaccurate starting quarterbacks?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Derwin James’ limited spring workload strictly precautionary - Bolts From The Blue
No need to worry about the team’s leader on defense.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders preview 2022: Brandon Bolden eager to push RB room - Silver And Black Pride
Veteran tailback has leg up in terms of familiarity with new scheme; willing to impart knowledge to teammates
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Was the Tyreek Hill trade a questionable move for both the Chiefs and Dolphins? - Arrowhead Pride
A new CBS Sports article says both teams made a questionable move.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Golladay, Barkley trades suggested as ways to help Giants open cap space - Big Blue View
The Giants still don’t have much wiggle room, but they could do something about that
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles All-22 Film Review: Grant Calcaterra could become a useful role player - Bleeding Green Nation
A closer look at Philadelphia’s second sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Bold predictions for the Cowboys: Mike McCarthy fired before Thanksgiving - Blogging The Boys
Do you agree with these hot takes from NFL Network?
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Update: Dan Snyder turns down House Oversight Committee’s request to appear again - Hogs Haven
Tick tock
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
You’re not imagining things; The Packers take forever to snap the ball - Acme Packing Company
If you’ve ever yelled at your television to "snap the ball," you’re going to want to give this data a look.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions coaches, teammates still see greatness in Jared Goff - Pride Of Detroit
Lions coaches and players have seen a noticeable difference in quarterback Jared Goff this spring.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Could the Bears receiving corps perform better than a year ago? - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears didn’t do anything to bolster their receiving corps around second year quarterback Justin Fields, because they didn't sign any big name wide outs or draft any with their first two...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Justin Jefferson in some pretty good company for his age - Daily Norseman
Big-time numbers for JJ
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
What to expect from Tyrann Mathieu in his hometown reunion - Canal Street Chronicles
What does the "Honey Badger" bring to Dennis Allen’s defense?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Marcus Mariota will hope to be the latest QB to turn a second chance into a second career - The Falcoholic
The former Titans top pick is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of players like Michael Vick and Ryan Tannehill.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Matt Rhule risks losing job without Baker Mayfield, says James Jones - Cat Scratch Reader
NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Suh indicates he wants to play, but Bucs are ‘out of the picture’ - Bucs Nation
The veteran defensive lineman
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers Trey Lance leads second-year players “primed for breakout season” - Niners Nation
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso calls Trey Lance a "layup" pick for a breakout season.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals: A quiet offseason but maybe for good reason - Revenge of the Birds
Contract extensions and tough decisions to be made following the 2022 NFL season
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How phenomenal Seahawks WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are against press coverage - Field Gulls
The empty void of the summer has arrived for NFL fans, so the time for dreams of an underdog season for the Seattle Seahawks will continue to grow as training camp approaches. With longtime...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Contrary to popular belief, the Rams do work under the salary cap - Turf Show Times
How the Rams manage to manage the salary cap
