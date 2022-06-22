Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Are the New England Patriots better now than they were in 2021? - Pats Pulpit

After free agency and the draft, are the 2022 Patriots in a better spot than they were after their playoff loss in Buffalo?





Some Basic Passing Plays The Jets Will Use - Gang Green Nation

Some easy read for Zach Wilson to be successful





Revisiting player career projections from the 2019 Buffalo Bills draft class - Buffalo Rumblings

How did the 2019 Bills draft class pan out?

AFC NORTH:

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely is acclimating well and flashing playmaking potential - Baltimore Beatdown

The fourth-rounder is making a smooth transition to the pros and heads into the summer break on a high note.





Steelers fans need to hop on the Mason Rudolph bandwagon soon - Behind the Steel Curtain

It’s time to hop aboard the Mason Rudolph bandwagon before tickets sell out.





B.J. Hill is ready to validate his payday - Cincy Jungle

Hill needs to step into a larger role in 2022.





Is it time to start the conversation about Jacoby Brissett being the Browns starting quarterback? - Dawgs By Nature

Both Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield are in limbo

AFC SOUTH:

What If? The 2008 Texans, A Season Determined By Two QB Scrambles - Battle Red Blog

It was the best of runs, it was the worst of runs...





Titans DT Jeffery Simmons: ‘I’m not focused on my contract’ - Music City Miracles

One of the biggest stories from the first day of Tennessee Titans mandatory minicamp surrounded the inactivity of superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Simmons was not on the field Monday,...





Jaguars RB James Robinson not rushing return, “Feels pretty good” - Big Cat Country

James Robinson is recovering from a ruptured Achilles toward the end of last season.





Colts’ Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. Named as NFL.com’s 3rd Best New QB-WR Combo - Stampede Blue

The Colts’ new QB to WR pairing appears poised for a lot of success come 2022—with a savvy veteran and potential breakout Pro Bowler.

AFC WEST:

Can quarterbacks learn to be accurate while in the NFL? - Mile High Report

Is there hope for young inaccurate starting quarterbacks?





Chargers News: Derwin James’ limited spring workload strictly precautionary - Bolts From The Blue

No need to worry about the team’s leader on defense.





Raiders preview 2022: Brandon Bolden eager to push RB room - Silver And Black Pride

Veteran tailback has leg up in terms of familiarity with new scheme; willing to impart knowledge to teammates





Was the Tyreek Hill trade a questionable move for both the Chiefs and Dolphins? - Arrowhead Pride

A new CBS Sports article says both teams made a questionable move.

NFC EAST:

Golladay, Barkley trades suggested as ways to help Giants open cap space - Big Blue View

The Giants still don’t have much wiggle room, but they could do something about that





Eagles All-22 Film Review: Grant Calcaterra could become a useful role player - Bleeding Green Nation

A closer look at Philadelphia’s second sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.





Bold predictions for the Cowboys: Mike McCarthy fired before Thanksgiving - Blogging The Boys

Do you agree with these hot takes from NFL Network?





Update: Dan Snyder turns down House Oversight Committee’s request to appear again - Hogs Haven

Tick tock

NFC NORTH:

You’re not imagining things; The Packers take forever to snap the ball - Acme Packing Company

If you’ve ever yelled at your television to "snap the ball," you’re going to want to give this data a look.





Detroit Lions coaches, teammates still see greatness in Jared Goff - Pride Of Detroit

Lions coaches and players have seen a noticeable difference in quarterback Jared Goff this spring.





Could the Bears receiving corps perform better than a year ago? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears didn’t do anything to bolster their receiving corps around second year quarterback Justin Fields, because they didn't sign any big name wide outs or draft any with their first two...





Justin Jefferson in some pretty good company for his age - Daily Norseman

Big-time numbers for JJ

NFC SOUTH:

What to expect from Tyrann Mathieu in his hometown reunion - Canal Street Chronicles

What does the "Honey Badger" bring to Dennis Allen’s defense?





Marcus Mariota will hope to be the latest QB to turn a second chance into a second career - The Falcoholic

The former Titans top pick is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of players like Michael Vick and Ryan Tannehill.





Matt Rhule risks losing job without Baker Mayfield, says James Jones - Cat Scratch Reader

NFL Total Access host pulled no punches, all in on Mayfield





Suh indicates he wants to play, but Bucs are ‘out of the picture’ - Bucs Nation

The veteran defensive lineman

NFC WEST:

49ers Trey Lance leads second-year players “primed for breakout season” - Niners Nation

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso calls Trey Lance a "layup" pick for a breakout season.





Arizona Cardinals: A quiet offseason but maybe for good reason - Revenge of the Birds

Contract extensions and tough decisions to be made following the 2022 NFL season





How phenomenal Seahawks WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are against press coverage - Field Gulls

The empty void of the summer has arrived for NFL fans, so the time for dreams of an underdog season for the Seattle Seahawks will continue to grow as training camp approaches. With longtime...





Contrary to popular belief, the Rams do work under the salary cap - Turf Show Times

How the Rams manage to manage the salary cap