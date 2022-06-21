Miami Dolphins Tuesday Night Random Live Thread | 6/21

Today is Tuesday.

Taco Tuesday

And with James in a bit of a pickle, the head honcho in charge asked if someone else could post tonight’s live thread. But before I post all the essential stuff that James usually writes, tonight’s question is simple:



Who do you think will be the Miami Dolphins’ lead running back in 2022? What might their stats look like, and how do you see the carries being divided up with so many veteran mouths to feed?

