Connor Williams may be in the cards at center for the Miami Dolphins

Building an offensive line is like putting together a puzzle. For the Dolphins, however, it isn’t clear if they could tell the difference between a corner and an interior piece over the past decade as they’ve struggled to make the O-line a strength of the team.

General Manager Chris Grier has taken another swing at solidifying the unit by signing top free agent Terron Armstead to a five-year $75 million deal this spring. Even before the signing of Armstead, the team awarded former Cowboy Connor Williams a two-year $14 million deal.

Most expected Williams to stick at left guard, where he has played most of his 57 games over the past four seasons, but that may not be what coach Mike McDaniel has in store for the former second-round pick.

Williams, when meeting with the media on Thursday, said that he has spent most of his time practicing in the middle of the line at center.

Arguably the biggest news we've received yet https://t.co/ehzw1Vcava — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) June 2, 2022

While this move may come as a surprise, it not only provides competition for Michael Deiter, who allowed just one sack at center a season ago, but also opens an opportunity for someone else to take over at left guard.

Last year, it was Austin Jackson who kicked inside. With that in mind, it has been reported that Jackson is now working at right tackle, which leaves Liam Eichenberg and Solomon Kindley battling for the spot, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

He said Dolphins told him he likely will play center. So that gives Liam chance to be left guard as we've reported, with Kindley competing.. Barring change of heart, that's the plaqn. https://t.co/3l6mGKyqje — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 2, 2022

ProFootballFocus ranked Miami’s offensive line the worst in the league a season ago after surrendering a league-leading 235 pressures. This time around, the team is hoping some fresh faces at new places can help the unit become closer to the league average in 2022.

As of now, it seems like Armstead and Eichenberg may control the left side of the line while 2020 draft picks Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson manage Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side with Williams at the heart of the unit.

With all that being said, how do you think the Dolphins could maximize the talent on the offensive line in 2022?