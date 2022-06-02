Former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retires after 17 seasons in the NFL

It’s official.

According to several sources and news outlets, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 39-year-old veteran quarterback from Harvard — who played for several NFL teams throughout his impressive 17-year NFL Career — has officially called it quits.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick played two seasons with the Dolphins before signing with Washington as a free agent in 2021. The man known as “FitzMagic” made many big plays for Miami and helped turn the team around from a sad, mediocre franchise to respectable. He also helped Tua Tagovailoa travel through unchartered waters as a rookie.

this is one hell of a breakdown on ryan fitzpatrick’s improbable throw, and how the @miamidolphins were able to pull off a miracle in vegas. #finsup



(a must watch for all dolphins fans) pic.twitter.com/edZoPnGCyQ — josh houtz (@houtz) December 31, 2020

During his two years with Miami, Fitzpatrick started 20 games with the team completing 494 of 769 passes for 5,620 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also led the team in rushing in 2019 with 243 yards on 54 carries. He was 9-11 as Miami’s starting quarterback.

During his 17 seasons, Fitzpatrick threw for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions. He played for the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Football team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick will now join Amazon as part of their broadcast booth.