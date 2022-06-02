6/2/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

Miami Dolphins fans discovered the news regarding the orange practice jersey award winner quickly on Thursday morning. Ahead of Miami’s second mandatory minicamp practice, the Fins’ social media team hit SEND on the tweet below...

Today’s orange jersey goes to…



☃️ pic.twitter.com/MsKmuBWjNz — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 2, 2022

Second year safety, Jevon Holland, was today’s honored recipient. Holland had an impressive rookie season after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With Jevon receiving the orange practice jersey award, he becomes the second player from Miami’s 2021 NFL Draft selections to receive the honor - with linebacker/EDGE player, Jaelan Phillips, being the first.

Holland looks to build on his impressive rookie season by expanding his leadership role withing the organization. His award winning performance at yesterday’s minicamp practice proves that he’s already headed in that positive direction.

Reports had Miami’s defense dominating the session yesterday, so today, the offense will surely look to rebound and give the Dolphins’ fans something to feel good about heading into their Friday.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!