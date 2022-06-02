Tua Tagovailoa excited to push ball down field in 2022; claims 2021 Miami Dolphins offense not designed for deep ball shots

In an interview with Christopher Cason for Muscle and Fitness that dropped on Wednesday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, expressed excitement regarding the Dolphins’ offense in 2022 under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. Specifically, Tua highlighted how McDaniel’s offense differed from the offense he led in 2021 which was Brian Flores’ last season as Miami’s head coach. That season, the offense had two men sharing the coordinator duties in Eric Studesville and George Godsey.

Tagovailoa seemed to indicate that he was not permitted to throw the ball down the field as much as he would have liked, nor did he have the opportunities to go through his progressions because of the way the plays were designed.

“I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead. It’s a little different now.”

With the additions to the wide receiver room in Cedrick Wilson Jr. and All-Pro wideout, Tyreek Hill, along with Jaylen Waddle’s continued development, Miami now has the weapons, and seemingly the play designs, to allow Tua Tagovailoa to take more deep shots - something he excelled at in college at Alabama, and has had some success with at the professional level, albeit in a very small sample size.

When asked about his new coach, Mike McDaniel, and the new offensive system that is being implemented in South Florida, Tua had this to say.

“I’m very excited. Everyone in the building is excited. The first couple of OTA practices that we’ve had against the defense have been real eye-openers for us as a team. You catch glimpses of how good we can be as a team, but football is one of the most humbling sports. You can never get too comfortable or too high because it will always find a way to humble you. We’re all really excited around here, but we just have to continue to take it one day at a time.”

To read the entire interview, follow the link in the tweet below.

I spoke with @Tua for @muscle_fitness on the excitement around the @MiamiDolphins and the work he’s been putting in heading into Year 3 https://t.co/xCNleunJm7 — Christopher Cason (@C4DUNK) June 1, 2022

How do you feel about Tua’s comments regarding last year’s offensive play designs limiting his opportunities at throwing the deep ball? Do you think Mike McDaniel’s offense will unlock “Tuscaloosa Tua” and his deep passing ability? Let me know in the comments below or message me on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!