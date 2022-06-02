First look at Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in Madden 23; Legendary HC John Madden to grace the cover

Yesterday. I wrote an article about the three Miami Dolphins players I thought were deserving of Madden 23’s cover — knowing that only one person should be on the cover of this year’s game: John Madden.

The creator of Madden and Hall of Fame head coach is exactly who I, and many others, believed should be on the cover. The question now was whether or not EA Sports would do the right thing and make it happen.

And then, right as the clock struck 10 AM EST on June 1st (Madden Day), EA did the right thing and made it official — revealing three separate covers for legendary HC John Madden.

There will be three different Madden NFL 23 covers honoring the legendary John Madden. pic.twitter.com/UN4Hn4G0pX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2022

EA added a few more details on what gamers can expect from this year’s game, including vintage Madden sound bites and two All-Madden teams coached by John Madden himself.

When Madden NFL 23 launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

But that wasn’t all. EA also teased the Madden 23 trailer on their YouTube channel, along with their new ‘Fieldsense’ gameplay system. However, what may get Dolphins fans most excited is that they used a screenshot of Tyreek Hill front and center in the trailer.

Twenty-four hours have passed, and the trailer has officially been released. Here’s a look at Madden 23’s trailer with a never-before-seen, world-exclusive look at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

#Madden23 FieldSENSE™ is here



Make more explosive cuts

Drop dimes in tight coverage

Wreak havoc everywhere on defense



Preorder today: https://t.co/knbPeYdBQh pic.twitter.com/4Z2Y5T6i8H — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on legendary HOF head coach John Madden gracing the cover? Will you buy the game this season, given all the changes the Dolphins made offensively? Does Miami have a video-game-like offense? Let us know in the comments section below!