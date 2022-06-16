Miami Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds thinks Tua Tagovailoa “put in unfair situations his first two years”

Speaking with aspiring broadcasters at the Play By Play Sports Broadcasting Camp event held in South Florida yesterday, new Miami Dolphins running back, Chase Edmonds, gave his thoughts on quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, head coach, Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins running back room and more.

On Tagovailoa:

“I do believe that Tua Tagovailoa is the answer in Miami. I think Tua gets an unfair judgement. I think that’s how it is when you play quarterback. I think he was kind of put in some unfair situations the last two years. I think Mike McDaniel is someone who is competent, someone who is going to have a good offensive scheme. We’ve got weapons around him this year. It’s going to be a lot easier. I’m going to say that you’re going to see the Alabama version of Tua that people remember. So I just think he was put in some unfair situations his first two years.”

On Tagovailoa’s infamous underthrown pass to Tyreek Hill at OTAs:

“I think it goes back to chemistry... We’re learning a new offense, right? In that offense, Tua has to learn new footwork. Tua has to learn new timing. Tyreek has to learn new footwork. Tyreek has to learn new timing. So, with all that, you’re going to have overthrows and you’re going to have underthrows. Obviously, what the media’s job is to do, is to make storylines, but when you’re behind the scenes, and you’re working on this every single day, you know that it takes time for great things to happen. Tyreek and Patrick Mahomes, on the first day, didn’t just get together and start throwing 80 yard bombs for touchdowns. That takes a lot of time, a lot of practice, and a lot of hard work.”

Asked if Tua and Tyreek have built better chemistry since the underthrow:

“Yeah, much better chemistry. I mean, he threw two touchdowns passes to [Tyreek] the last practice we had for like 40, 50 yards each. So, again, to be great a something, it takes time, no matter what it is in life.”

On new head coach, Mike McDaniel:

“I love Mike already. The one thing that sticks out to me is that Mike is very relatable. He puts his relationship with his players first, and I think that in the NFL which is such a business oriented business, obviously, that’s sometimes hard to find. Sometimes you have coaches who treat it like ‘straight-line’ military. Walk down a straight line, go and do work and leave. Mike, so far, has done a great job of kind of just listening to his players, having an open dialog, figuring out what we like and what we don’t like, and making sure that it’s a good relationship going forward to the season.”

On how Mike McDaniel will split carries amongst Miami’s running backs:

“I think that comes down to McDaniel finding out what he likes about what each back uses. It’s kind of just like a puzzle piece. You have to figure out which puzzle fits the piece at that time. If he feels like he needs something for a certain play, he might call on Myles or Raheem and if he feels like he needs something else for another play, he might call on me, so that’s why he is the head coach and gets paid what he gets paid. He has to figure that out.”

