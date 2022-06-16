Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins visit Jorge Masvidal and American Top Team

American Top Team, owned and operated by “The Men of the Year’s” very own Dan Lambert, is widely considered one of —if not the best — MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) teams worldwide. And where they train —as you might expect— is among the best in the world.

So naturally, before saying goodbye to his players and coaches for summer break, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel took his players on a field trip to visit one of UFC’s top fighters, Jorge Masvidal, and some of his friends.

The @MiamiDolphins came by the temple @AmericanTopTeam and brought that sauce pic.twitter.com/xMXROBpzjw — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2022

A Miami native, Masvidal is a career 35-16 inside the Octagon and is most known for his knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. Masvidal knocked Askren out in five seconds (UFC Record) with a devastating running knee.

In honor of Masvidal, I made a video remembering that one-time Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki hit a running knee vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. I used the audio from UFC 239 in the video.

The Dolphins gifted the former “BMF Champion” with his own #1 jersey. And yes, it looked like an authentic — though one would wonder why they wouldn’t give him the superior throwback jersey.

Nevertheless, it seemed like an awesome trip. And although I can’t speak on what McDaniel and his team learned during their short stay at the temple, one thing is for sure, the rest of the NFL - more specifically, the AFC East - will find out soon enough.