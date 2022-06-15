Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

7 things we learned about the Patriots during offseason workouts - Pats Pulpit

The abbreviated minicamp and OTA cycle are in the books. Time to look back.





New York Jets Trades That Make Sense - Gang Green Nation

Finding starters from other teams backups





Buffalo Bills sign OL Greg Van Roten - Buffalo Rumblings

A veteran depth signing

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson reports for mandatory minicamp - Baltimore Beatdown

The quarterback has returned





Kenny Pickett was quiet during Steelers minicamp, but that’s okay - Behind the Steel Curtain

Kenny Pickett didn’t appear to turn many heads during the team’s offseason workouts, but that’s not the end of the world. At least he didn’t appear to be lost or overwhelmed.





NFL schedule predictions 2022: Bengals vs Dolphins in Week 4 - Cincy Jungle

A familiar setting for Bengals - Dolphins takes place in Week 4.





Thoughts and Jots: From Deshaun Watson to the USFL to Stephen A. - Dawgs By Nature

Things on the mind

AFC SOUTH:

Andre Johnson Optimistic About Texans 2022 Draft Class - Battle Red Blog

The GOAT speaks.





Who is the Titans biggest nemesis Ravens - Music City Miracles

We are in the throes of the offseason now. Over the next few weeks, as we wait for training camp to open, we will have various posts here designed to stimulate conversation. Today we start with who...





What does success look like for Trevor Lawrence in Year 2? - Big Cat Country

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox. You can sign up here.





Report: Colts Signing Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their defensive line group, signing veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, according to Tom Pelissero.

AFC WEST:

Broncos Country eager to meet new owners - Mile High Report

What is Walton-Penner plan for the Broncos?





Chargers Owner: Dean Spanos is being sued by sister for ‘misogynistic’ behavior - Bolts From The Blue

The hot water continues to rise for the Chargers owner.





Raiders news: Hunter Renfrow contract extension thoughts - Silver And Black Pride

Another big, smart move in Las Vegas





Chiefs bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on one-year deal - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley out to prove he’s still an elite player - Big Blue View

Whatever the future holds for Barkley, proving he is still game-changing player is Step 1





If OTA Jalen Hurts shows up in 2022, the Eagles could be Super Bowl contenders - Bleeding Green Nation

Is the improvement for real?





Cowboys ‘explicitly told’ Tony Pollard he will have larger role in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

Will the Cowboys make good on their word this time?





Report: Terry McLaurin not expected at mandatory minicamp this week - Hogs Haven

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post seems to have answered the question that we asked yesterday on Hogs Haven about Terry McLaurin, reporting that he is unlikely to attend the mandatory minicamp...

NFC NORTH:

Will Amari Rodgers make the Packers’ roster in 2022? - Acme Packing Company

One APC writer is betting against the 2021 3rd-round pick.





The Detroit Lions could be a playoff bound team in 2022 - Pride Of Detroit

This team might be ready to go back to the playoffs right now





Who will be the breakout Bear in 2022? - Windy City Gridiron

Our Bears offseason roundtable series rolls on as we ask our team at WCG to give us the player that will breakout in 2022.





Are the Vikings actually in play for Baker Mayfield? - Daily Norseman

Probably not.

NFC SOUTH:

Wil Lutz officially cleared to play - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints kicking problems are no more.





What will the run/pass balance look like on offense for the Falcons in 2022? - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are overdue to balance the scales.





Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with Panthers and Patriots - Cat Scratch Reader

Free agent former Panther insists he’s still a starting quarterback





Bucs News: Leonard Fournette’s weight a concern? Not so fast - Bucs Nation

The veteran is no stranger to managing his weight.

NFC WEST:

Report: NFL execs expect the 49ers to release Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

The 49ers have insisted they won’t move on from Jimmy Garoppolo without decent trade compensation, but the rest of the NFL is skeptical.





Cardinals must upgrade their defense with post-June 1st cap relief; Avoid making same mistake twice - Revenge of the Birds

Defensive line and cornerback are two positions of need for the Cardinals





Why 2022 was time for the Seattle Seahawks to rebuild - Field Gulls

The offseason for the Seattle Seahawks has brought significant change to the roster, with the departures of long time Pro Bowl starters Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and Los...





Rams news: The Jeff Fisher era vs the Sean McVay era - Turf Show Times

McVay now has had as many opportunities as what Jeff Fisher had with the Rams