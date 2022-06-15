Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
7 things we learned about the Patriots during offseason workouts - Pats Pulpit
The abbreviated minicamp and OTA cycle are in the books. Time to look back.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets Trades That Make Sense - Gang Green Nation
Finding starters from other teams backups
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills sign OL Greg Van Roten - Buffalo Rumblings
A veteran depth signing
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson reports for mandatory minicamp - Baltimore Beatdown
The quarterback has returned
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Kenny Pickett was quiet during Steelers minicamp, but that’s okay - Behind the Steel Curtain
Kenny Pickett didn’t appear to turn many heads during the team’s offseason workouts, but that’s not the end of the world. At least he didn’t appear to be lost or overwhelmed.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL schedule predictions 2022: Bengals vs Dolphins in Week 4 - Cincy Jungle
A familiar setting for Bengals - Dolphins takes place in Week 4.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Thoughts and Jots: From Deshaun Watson to the USFL to Stephen A. - Dawgs By Nature
Things on the mind
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Andre Johnson Optimistic About Texans 2022 Draft Class - Battle Red Blog
The GOAT speaks.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Who is the Titans biggest nemesis Ravens - Music City Miracles
We are in the throes of the offseason now. Over the next few weeks, as we wait for training camp to open, we will have various posts here designed to stimulate conversation. Today we start with who...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What does success look like for Trevor Lawrence in Year 2? - Big Cat Country
What does success look like for Trevor Lawrence in Year 2? - Big Cat Country
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Signing Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their defensive line group, signing veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, according to Tom Pelissero.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos Country eager to meet new owners - Mile High Report
What is Walton-Penner plan for the Broncos?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Owner: Dean Spanos is being sued by sister for ‘misogynistic’ behavior - Bolts From The Blue
The hot water continues to rise for the Chargers owner.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Hunter Renfrow contract extension thoughts - Silver And Black Pride
Another big, smart move in Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on one-year deal - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to bring back running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley out to prove he’s still an elite player - Big Blue View
Whatever the future holds for Barkley, proving he is still game-changing player is Step 1
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
If OTA Jalen Hurts shows up in 2022, the Eagles could be Super Bowl contenders - Bleeding Green Nation
Is the improvement for real?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys ‘explicitly told’ Tony Pollard he will have larger role in 2022 - Blogging The Boys
Will the Cowboys make good on their word this time?
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Terry McLaurin not expected at mandatory minicamp this week - Hogs Haven
Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post seems to have answered the question that we asked yesterday on Hogs Haven about Terry McLaurin, reporting that he is unlikely to attend the mandatory minicamp...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Will Amari Rodgers make the Packers’ roster in 2022? - Acme Packing Company
One APC writer is betting against the 2021 3rd-round pick.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions could be a playoff bound team in 2022 - Pride Of Detroit
This team might be ready to go back to the playoffs right now
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Who will be the breakout Bear in 2022? - Windy City Gridiron
Our Bears offseason roundtable series rolls on as we ask our team at WCG to give us the player that will breakout in 2022.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Are the Vikings actually in play for Baker Mayfield? - Daily Norseman
Probably not.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Wil Lutz officially cleared to play - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints kicking problems are no more.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
What will the run/pass balance look like on offense for the Falcons in 2022? - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are overdue to balance the scales.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with Panthers and Patriots - Cat Scratch Reader
Free agent former Panther insists he’s still a starting quarterback
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs News: Leonard Fournette’s weight a concern? Not so fast - Bucs Nation
The veteran is no stranger to managing his weight.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Report: NFL execs expect the 49ers to release Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation
The 49ers have insisted they won’t move on from Jimmy Garoppolo without decent trade compensation, but the rest of the NFL is skeptical.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals must upgrade their defense with post-June 1st cap relief; Avoid making same mistake twice - Revenge of the Birds
Defensive line and cornerback are two positions of need for the Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why 2022 was time for the Seattle Seahawks to rebuild - Field Gulls
The offseason for the Seattle Seahawks has brought significant change to the roster, with the departures of long time Pro Bowl starters Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and Los...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: The Jeff Fisher era vs the Sean McVay era - Turf Show Times
McVay now has had as many opportunities as what Jeff Fisher had with the Rams
