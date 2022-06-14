PHINSIDER RADIO | Tyreek Hill drops the Mic, and Miami’s (almost) $100,000,000 Man?!?!

Jake and Josh are back with a brand NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, Jake and I discuss everything we learned from Tyreek Hill’s inaugural episode of his “It Needed to be Said” podcast. We then dive into the rumors that the Dolphins offered Sean Payton $100,000,000 to coach the Dolphins. All of this and more on the 6/13/22 episode of Phinsider Radio!

Tyreek Hill’s podcast and Sean Payton’s $100M?!?!

Tyreek Hill dropped his first episode of the “It Needed to be Said” podcast and had his agent Drew Rosenhaus on as his special guest.

Rosenhaus and Hill both said he felt ‘underutilized’ in Kansas City. (underappreciated)

“There were a lot of times during the year that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent. But Tyreek is a trooper. He never made a peep about it. He was extremely professional.” - Drew Rosenhaus.

I know we talked about this on a previous podcast, but should we be concerned that Tyreek hill could become upset if:

A) The QB can’t put the ball where Patrick Mahomes once could?

B) His targets drop, as we projected?

Hill added: “If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matchups against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver, And that’s where probably the Chiefs and I fell apart right there. When I’m like, ‘yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the ball sometime, please? Just give me the ball, please’.”

Thoughts?

Hill Quotes: “I know this team will go very far because I’ve had a chance to see Tua throw the ball to myself...and he’s that dude, bro. What a lot of people don’t know... I’m not just sitting here and saying this because he’s my quarterback now...I’m not trying to get more targets right now but what I’m trying to say is “Tua is that deal, bro.”...Bro, he has a heck of an arm, he’s accurate, he can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads...what people on Twitter are like, ‘he doesn’t go through his reads’...man this dude is that dude.” “I love the deep ball…but I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now. I’m doing intermediate routes. I’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route. You know, right in my chest. So I can do the rest.”

In other news, our good pal Dave Hyde dropped a bombshell that was getting pushed by several sites. According to Hyde, the Dolphins had reportedly offered $100M to Sean Payton to come to South Florida and coach the Dolphins. His rumored coaching staff had Vic Fangio onboard as DC – and, according to the article – assistants were already looking for houses in Miami. It seemed like a done deal before things got derailed by the Brian Flores news.

What are your thoughts on this situation?

Is it really bad that if — and I do mean IF —- Mike McDaniel were to pull a Cam Cameron and fail miserably, the Dolphins have Sean Payton in waiting?!?!

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s comments? How about the rumors that the Miami Dolphins had an interest in Sean Payton? Would you have traded the farm for Payton and Brady? Let us know in the comments section below!