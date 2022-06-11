Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he was “underutilized in Kansas City,” prefers Tua’s accuracy over Mahomes rocket arm, and more!

For several weeks, all-pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been teasing his new podcast ‘It Needed To Be Said’ — and fans from the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins eagerly awaited to hear what the superstar wideout had to say.

(If you want to listen to the full episode, or subscribe to the podcast, click HERE)

One of the first topics of discussion was the No.1 wide receivers’ usage in Kansas City. A topic that both Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had a lot to say about.

“There was a lot of times during the year that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated, and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent. But Tyreek is a trooper. He never made a peep about it. He was extremely professional.” - Drew Rosenhaus

Hill added:

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matchups against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver, And that’s where probably the Chiefs and I fell apart right there. When I’m like, ‘yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the ball sometime, please? Just give me the ball, please’.”

The 28-year-old wide receiver then shared his conversations with former head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes regarding his next contract. A contract that Hill said he was willing to work with the team to get done, but their differences came over guaranteed money.

“I tried my best. I talked to the big man, Andy Reid. I talked to the quarterback. I’m like, ‘Look, can we make something happen? Can the guaranteed money make sense to me? Can it make sense to my family, please.”

Most alarming was when Hill suggested he received pushback from Coach Reid for wanting to visit his grandfather in the hospital — something he won’t have to worry about under new HC Mike McDaniel.

“They didn’t even want me to leave to go see my granddad, and he was having surgery. Prostate surgery. I’m like, ‘Yo, like, this is like ridiculous,’ you know? And now like I’m with the Dolphins, I say, ‘Coach, I’m gone.’ He’s like, ‘All right. Cool.’”

Speaking of McDaniel, Tyreek talked about his new head coach and what we can expect to see from Hill — and Jaylen Waddle — in 2022.

“I know this team will go very far because I’ve had a chance to see Tua throw the ball to myself...because he’s... he’s that dude, bro. What a lot of people don’t know... I’m not just sitting here and saying this because he’s my quarterback now...I’m not trying to get more targets right now but what I’m trying to say is “Tua is that deal, bro.”...Bro, he has a heck of an arm, he’s accurate, he can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads...what people on Twitter are like, ‘he doesn’t go through his reads’...man this dude is that dude.”

Tyreek speaks on what he thinks about tua #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rku0sPoLVN — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) June 10, 2022

But by far, the biggest takeaway from the inaugural episode of ‘It needed to be said’ was Hill’s comments when asked who he’d prefer: his former QB Patrick Mahomes —and his rocket arm — or his current QB — with pinpoint accuracy — Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of which team you root for, Hill’s answer was surprising and will be discussed for weeks and months.

“Obviously, I’m going to go with 1-5 as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

Tua or Patrick Mahomes? The answer might surprise you #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dWb3etrtyd — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) June 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s comments? Do you believe he’d prefer to play with Tua Tagovailoa over Patrick Mahomes? How big of a season is The Cheetah going to have in Mike McDaniel’s offense? Let us know in the comments section below!