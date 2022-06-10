 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins sign fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma

Rookie wideout Erik Ezukanma has officially signed with the team.

Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, as per the team’s Twitter page. With Ezukanma putting pen on paper, the Dolphins have finally signed all of their draft picks from the 2022 class.

In 34 games in 4 years at Texas Tech, Ezukanma racked up 138 catches, 2,165 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

At the moment, it’s unclear how the 6’2, 209 pound rookie will fit into Mike McDaniel’s offense, but his talent almost jumps out at you (literally). As per NFL.com, his draft profile indicates exceptional ball skills, foot quickness off slant and hitch routes, and a knack for making contested catches. Now, I don’t mean to be that guy, but has Miami already found their DeVante Parker replacement?

Also, immediately following his first professional contract, Ezukanma announced he’d be giving back to the community, hosting his first annual youth football camp at Timbercreek High School in Orlando, Florida.

How big of an impact can rookie wideout Erik Ezukanma make in his first NFL season? Does Miami have a hidden gem on their hands? Let us know in the comments below!

