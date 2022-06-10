Dolphins sign fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed fourth-round wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, as per the team’s Twitter page. With Ezukanma putting pen on paper, the Dolphins have finally signed all of their draft picks from the 2022 class.

In 34 games in 4 years at Texas Tech, Ezukanma racked up 138 catches, 2,165 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

At the moment, it’s unclear how the 6’2, 209 pound rookie will fit into Mike McDaniel’s offense, but his talent almost jumps out at you (literally). As per NFL.com, his draft profile indicates exceptional ball skills, foot quickness off slant and hitch routes, and a knack for making contested catches. Now, I don’t mean to be that guy, but has Miami already found their DeVante Parker replacement?

Also, immediately following his first professional contract, Ezukanma announced he’d be giving back to the community, hosting his first annual youth football camp at Timbercreek High School in Orlando, Florida.

Bringing it back to where it all started!



Excited to announce that I’ll be hosting my first annual youth football camp on July 10th. I want to give back to the kids in the community that shaped me. Everyone is welcome!



~Link will be in my bio or you can scan the QR codes. LFG! pic.twitter.com/teL1O986OE — Eazy-E (@erikezukanma) June 10, 2022

