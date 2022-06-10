PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins sign Porter Gustin, Mike Gesicki’s role in ‘22, Tua = 10 Matt Moores, and Tom Brady said what!?!?

Jake and Josh are back with a brand NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, Jake and I discuss Miami’s newest linebacker, Porter Gustin. We then break down the latest orange jersey MVPP winners, try to predict what’s next for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, and Tom Brady said what?!?!

Let’s talk football!



✏️ Miami signs the bad guy from Beauty and the Beast

✏️ More orange jerseys along the STACKED D-line

✏️ What’s next for Mike Gesicki?

✏️TOM BRADY SAID WHAT??



Dolphins sign LB Porter Gustin

Had an impressive college career at USC.

Signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as a UDFA. Spent the entire season on the practice squad. Appeared in 26 games for the Browns. He started four games.

52 total tackles over his career. 26 solo. 2 Forced Fumbles, 3 TFLs, and One sack.

To sign Gustin, Miami released DB Javaris Davis and DE Daeshon Hall.

Tyreek Hill, Raekwon Davis, AND River Cracraft have won the orange MVPP jerseys.

Are we sleeping on River Cracraft?!?!

Davis, Wilkins, and Sieler have all worn orange. Is butler next?!

Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is 10 Matt Moores… Is this a good thing?

hill: “I just want people to understand I went for 150 with matt moore as my QB…if you don’t remember that game (vs minnesota) 150 and 1 TD with matt moore as my QB..and tua t is 10x matt moore. i love matt moore, but tua t is 10 matt moores.”

Let’s talk a little bit about our favorite tight end/Wide receiver hybrid Mike Gesicki

Played 17 games; averaged 6.5 targets a game

Double-digit targets just twice

Four or less targets in three of the last six weeks

More than 100 yards just once and scored just two touchdowns

Career high with 39 first downs

Played in the slot most of the time in 2021,

32 contested catches since 2020; second most behind Mark Andrews at 33

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a new four-year, $56.75 million deal with TE David Njoku that includes $28 million guaranteed. NE is paying two TEs more than Miami is paying Gesicki this season. $14M a year? top -5 TE?

Tweet by @FieldYates

Mike Gesicki snaps by alignment in 2021:



Backfield: 24

Slot: 402

Wide: 218

Tight: 140 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2022

Albert Breer MMQB

“The Dolphins have had Mike Gesicki watch tape of George Kittle as a blocker over the last couple of months – showing how far Kittle came from his year to now in that area, and showing how much of a difference in what teams could do to him as a receiver. And he’s been a willing pupil.” - Albert Breer