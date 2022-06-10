The Splash Zone 6/10/22: What Was The Dolphins Best Move This Offseason?

The Miami Dolphins made plenty of moves this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, signed Terron Armstead, and traded for Tyreek Hill. Fans will easily say that the trade for Hill was the Dolphins best move this offseason. Hill has been one of the best receivers in the league the past few seasons and is such a matchup nightmare with his speed. Perhaps some fans think brining in McDaniel as head coach may be the best move. After Brian Flores was fired, it sounded like a change was needed at the top. Stephen Ross sided with Chris Grier and McDaniel is now the head coach of the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Best move by each AFC team in 2022 offseason: Bengals protect Joe Burrow, Chargers spend for Justin Herbert - CBSSports.com

A look at the best additions or subtractions by all 16 squads

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ranking last season's starting QBs by deep passing performance: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands at No. 1 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Ranking the 2021 NFL starting quarterbacks by deep-passing performance. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray takes the top spot, while Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold lands at No. 32.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Can Raekwon Davis Rebound for Miami Dolphins Defense in 2022? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A return to his rookie form by Raekwon Davis would go a long way toward helping the Miami Dolphins defense take another step forward

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/9/22: Dolphins Have Set Up Tua Tagovailoa For Success - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.