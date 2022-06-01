6/1/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

The Miami Dolphins’ players and coaches took the practice field once again on Wednesday, and with OTAs completed, today’s practice saw the first minicamp session of the offseason. But, which player finished their OTA sessions with the strongest practice performance, therefore earning the right to wear the coveted orange jersey at Wednesday’s practice?

It didn’t take long for the Miami Dolphins Twitter team to send out the tweet.

Dolphins linebacker, Elandon Roberts was the practice performer of the day, earning the orange jersey award. What did he do to in order to win the honors? Nobody knows! The team doesn’t release specifics in that regard, however, Roberts is the oldest member of the linebacker unit in Miami not named Melvin Ingram III, so it is fair to speculate that he is a leader within that position group.

There were also no reports on the music he chose to be played at practice - a right that comes with being named practice performer of the day.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!