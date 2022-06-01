Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson signs one-year deal with Vikings

Every year at this time, I bring up players I think might break out during the upcoming season. And every year, wide receiver Albert Wilson was always on my list.

I remember I liked the player back in 2018 when Miami originally signed him from the Kansas City Chiefs. He later went on to single-handily beat the Chicago Bears, and we all remember him and Jakeem Grant high-fiving on their way to the endzone vs. the Raiders.

Unfortunately, this would be the first and last of those unforgettable memories.

i'm only posting this ️to be used in an article later. it has nothing to do with albert wilson being awesome or only costing $3M in 2021.



(yes, the rumors are true that bert wilson has as many TD passes in a #dolphins uniform as matt haack & josh rosen) pic.twitter.com/6wgktHaHWS — josh houtz (@houtz) February 19, 2021

Injuries began to pile up for Wilson. And he did what was best for him and his family, sitting out the 2020 season. Then in 2021, Wilson caught 25/39 targets for 213 yards. He would become a free agent at the end of the season.

Albert Wilson made six #Bears miss on his way for a 75-yard game-tying TD. pic.twitter.com/m9hkD6GnoO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2018

Wilson wouldn’t sign a deal during the first or second wave of free agency. So instead, he waited until after the draft and before teams began mini-camp to sign a new contract, finding himself in the NFC North.

According to the Minnesota Vikings’ official Twitter account, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with free agent WR Albert Wilson.

Miami brought in enough help in free agency and the draft that the writing was on the wall for Albert Wilson, but that still doesn’t mean a part of me doesn’t need time to cope. Wilson is an explosive wide receiver —when healthy — and, if given the opportunity, may be a valuable asset for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in 2022 and beyond.

