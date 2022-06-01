Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mailbag: Is the Patriots’ offense headed towards a scheme shift? - Pats Pulpit
You asked, Brian Hines answered.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How Much Will a Quinnen Williams Contract Extension Cost the Jets? - Gang Green Nation
I came across an interesting article this week from PFF projecting contract extensions for the top players of the Draft class of 2019. These players have completed their third NFL seasons and are...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC East Roundup: Biggest remaining questions ahead of regular season - Buffalo Rumblings
Time’s running out to answer pressing questions
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Realistic 2022 rookie expectations for the Ravens: Tyler Badie - Baltimore Beatdown
A dynamic playmaker that could see a lot playing time to start the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Why Derek Watt’s contract isn’t as bad as most Steelers fans think - Behind the Steel Curtain
Steelers fans love to complain about the money spent at the fullback position.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals have by far the fastest growing fanbase per new research - Cincy Jungle
A recent study shows that the team’s following on Instagram has nearly doubled over the last year.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Bengals have by far the fastest growing fanbase per new research - Cincy Jungle
A recent study shows that the team’s following on Instagram has nearly doubled over the last year.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Gaming the Tight Ends - Battle Red Blog
Do they have enough to go to war with?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Will Titans carry 3 QB’s for first time in Jon Robinson era? - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans have never carried three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster since the Jon Robinson era began in 2016. Whether it was Matt Cassel, Blaine Gabbert, current backup Logan...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne cleared for practice - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars began organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, and received some good news prior to the workout. Running back Travis Etienne has been cleared for all practice activities...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
What is Kenny Moore II worth and what would an extension look like? - Stampede Blue
It has been reported by Joel Erickson (tweet below) that Kenny Moore II is not at OTAs because he is "upset with his contract and feels like he’s underpaid". Moore is currently in a 4 year,...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
2022 Denver Broncos: Is Russell Wilson the answer to everything? - Mile High Report
Yes. Yes, he is. This is why.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: PFF highlights the top 3 players for LAC - Bolts From The Blue
You want a challenge, try this one out.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders Chandler Jones Outlook 2022 - Silver And Black Pride
Vegas will find out early if addition of pass rusher pays dividends
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce focused on evolving with new offense, not size of contract - Arrowhead Pride
The veteran of the offense is energized by the fresh strategies, ready to strengthen his legacy in Kansas City.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Summer School 2022: Digging into RPOs - Big Blue View
RPOs could be a much bigger part of the Giants offense in 2022
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles All-22 Film Review: James Bradberry could be a superb fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense - Bleeding Green Nation
Deep dive on Philadelphia’s new starting cornerback.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Why the Cowboys offense should average over 30 points per game in 2022 - Blogging The Boys
There are not that many teams in the NFL that can keep pace with an offense that consistently puts up 30+ points.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Bombs Away, Take 2! Washington’s offense appears poised for explosion in 2022 - Hogs Haven
In advance of the 2021 season, I looked at the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick, his growing complement of WRs, and Scott Turner’s schematic preferences, and wrote a version of the article below. ...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers sign rookies Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom, Christian Watson is Green Bay’s final unsigned draft pick - Acme Packing Company
Both Doubs and Tom are fourth-round selections, a round that has had few picks sign league-wide.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Notes: The Draft Network praises Detroit Lions’ team building approach - Pride Of Detroit
It’s time to get excited for the young talent GM Brad Holmes has acquired over two offseasons.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How Justin Fields’ Mechanics Have Changed: Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron
Fields’ mechanics have been a topic of conversation over the years. In part 1 of this series, I break down his motion at Ohio State to set a baseline for changes made in year 1.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Who are the Vikings’ three best players? - Daily Norseman
A subject for your debating pleasure
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Deion Jones to miss the entire offseason program with a shoulder injury - The Falcoholic
Jones had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Czikk’s take: Another week, more uncertainty in the QB room - Cat Scratch Reader
Let’s dive into the latest quarterback news surrounding the Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tampa Bay Bucs Breakout Candidates for the 2022 NFL Season - Bucs Nation
The Bucs will need some players to step up if they wish to once again hoist the Lombardi trophy
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: Emmanuel Acho says Trey Lance “just ain’t it” - Niners Nation
"The Niners chose to play Jimmy G. with a broken thumb over their first round, top three overall pick in Trey Lance"
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away per reports - Revenge of the Birds
Per reports, Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was newly signed this offseason, has passed away at 25.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Three free agent signings who are likely to make the largest impact for the Seahawks - Field Gulls
Now that we are two months removed from the start of the league year and a month past the NFL Draft, we are starting to get a pretty good idea of what the Seattle Seahawks’ depth chart looks like....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Aaron Donald Rams holdout: What should LA pay him on next contract? - Turf Show Times
Amid rumors that he could holdout for more money, what should the NFL’s highest-paid DT ask for?
Loading comments...