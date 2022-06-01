Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mailbag: Is the Patriots’ offense headed towards a scheme shift? - Pats Pulpit

You asked, Brian Hines answered.





How Much Will a Quinnen Williams Contract Extension Cost the Jets? - Gang Green Nation

I came across an interesting article this week from PFF projecting contract extensions for the top players of the Draft class of 2019. These players have completed their third NFL seasons and are...





AFC East Roundup: Biggest remaining questions ahead of regular season - Buffalo Rumblings

Time’s running out to answer pressing questions

AFC NORTH:

Realistic 2022 rookie expectations for the Ravens: Tyler Badie - Baltimore Beatdown

A dynamic playmaker that could see a lot playing time to start the season.





Why Derek Watt’s contract isn’t as bad as most Steelers fans think - Behind the Steel Curtain

Steelers fans love to complain about the money spent at the fullback position.





Bengals have by far the fastest growing fanbase per new research - Cincy Jungle

A recent study shows that the team’s following on Instagram has nearly doubled over the last year.





AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Gaming the Tight Ends - Battle Red Blog

Do they have enough to go to war with?





Will Titans carry 3 QB’s for first time in Jon Robinson era? - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans have never carried three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster since the Jon Robinson era began in 2016. Whether it was Matt Cassel, Blaine Gabbert, current backup Logan...





Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne cleared for practice - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars began organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, and received some good news prior to the workout. Running back Travis Etienne has been cleared for all practice activities...





What is Kenny Moore II worth and what would an extension look like? - Stampede Blue

It has been reported by Joel Erickson (tweet below) that Kenny Moore II is not at OTAs because he is "upset with his contract and feels like he’s underpaid". Moore is currently in a 4 year,...

AFC WEST:

2022 Denver Broncos: Is Russell Wilson the answer to everything? - Mile High Report

Yes. Yes, he is. This is why.





Chargers News: PFF highlights the top 3 players for LAC - Bolts From The Blue

You want a challenge, try this one out.





Raiders Chandler Jones Outlook 2022 - Silver And Black Pride

Vegas will find out early if addition of pass rusher pays dividends





Chiefs’ Travis Kelce focused on evolving with new offense, not size of contract - Arrowhead Pride

The veteran of the offense is energized by the fresh strategies, ready to strengthen his legacy in Kansas City.

NFC EAST:

Summer School 2022: Digging into RPOs - Big Blue View

RPOs could be a much bigger part of the Giants offense in 2022





Eagles All-22 Film Review: James Bradberry could be a superb fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense - Bleeding Green Nation

Deep dive on Philadelphia’s new starting cornerback.





Why the Cowboys offense should average over 30 points per game in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

There are not that many teams in the NFL that can keep pace with an offense that consistently puts up 30+ points.





Bombs Away, Take 2! Washington’s offense appears poised for explosion in 2022 - Hogs Haven

In advance of the 2021 season, I looked at the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick, his growing complement of WRs, and Scott Turner’s schematic preferences, and wrote a version of the article below. ...

NFC NORTH:

Packers sign rookies Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom, Christian Watson is Green Bay’s final unsigned draft pick - Acme Packing Company

Both Doubs and Tom are fourth-round selections, a round that has had few picks sign league-wide.





Notes: The Draft Network praises Detroit Lions’ team building approach - Pride Of Detroit

It’s time to get excited for the young talent GM Brad Holmes has acquired over two offseasons.





How Justin Fields’ Mechanics Have Changed: Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron

Fields’ mechanics have been a topic of conversation over the years. In part 1 of this series, I break down his motion at Ohio State to set a baseline for changes made in year 1.





Who are the Vikings’ three best players? - Daily Norseman

A subject for your debating pleasure

NFC SOUTH:

Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season.





Deion Jones to miss the entire offseason program with a shoulder injury - The Falcoholic

Jones had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder.





Czikk’s take: Another week, more uncertainty in the QB room - Cat Scratch Reader

Let’s dive into the latest quarterback news surrounding the Panthers





Tampa Bay Bucs Breakout Candidates for the 2022 NFL Season - Bucs Nation

The Bucs will need some players to step up if they wish to once again hoist the Lombardi trophy

NFC WEST:

49ers News: Emmanuel Acho says Trey Lance “just ain’t it” - Niners Nation

"The Niners chose to play Jimmy G. with a broken thumb over their first round, top three overall pick in Trey Lance"





Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away per reports - Revenge of the Birds

Per reports, Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was newly signed this offseason, has passed away at 25.





Three free agent signings who are likely to make the largest impact for the Seahawks - Field Gulls

Now that we are two months removed from the start of the league year and a month past the NFL Draft, we are starting to get a pretty good idea of what the Seattle Seahawks’ depth chart looks like....





Aaron Donald Rams holdout: What should LA pay him on next contract? - Turf Show Times

Amid rumors that he could holdout for more money, what should the NFL’s highest-paid DT ask for?