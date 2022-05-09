Dolphins signing Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins are signing running back Sony Michel, according to a report from NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport. The move brings an Orlando native and American Heritage alumnus back to Florida. The 2018 first-round pick of the New England Patriots is a two-time Super Bowl winner, first following the 2018 season as part of the Patriots and last year as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, his only season there.

In four seasons in the league, Michel has 743 career carries for 3,137 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also has 47 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns. Michel was traded to the Rams during the 2021 preseason, leading the team with 845 yards on the year.

Michel joins the Dolphins running back group including two 2022 free agent signings, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins are also returning Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Gerrid Doaks from last year.