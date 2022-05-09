NFL schedule 2022 release: Fan predictions of Miami Dolphins schedule

The NFL is scheduled to release the 2022 regular season schedule this week. Part of it is already coming out, with the international games announced last week, the first game of the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon Prime (Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2), and a Week 2 Monday Night Football double header (Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles) announced this morning. The rest of the schedule will be released during various announcements on Tuesday and Wednesday, or in full on Thursday.

As we get closer to the release of the schedule, we wanted to ask you for your prediction of how Miami’s games will be slated this year. Below you will find the 17 opponents Miami will have this year (counting the AFC East teams twice) and whether each game is in Miami or a scheduled road trip for the Miami Dolphins. There is a section breaking down what we know based on the already released portions of the schedule. Finally, there is a section with each week of the schedule listed for you. You can copy and paste that into the comments, then fill in who you think Miami will face in each of those weeks. Do not forget to schedule the bye week and any primetime games you think the Dolphins could land.

Will anyone nail the schedule?

2022 Dolphins scheduled opponents

Home games

Away games

Things we know.

The announcement of the games in Week 2 remove possible matchups for the Dolphins in the Chargers, the Bills, and the Vikings.

The Dolphins also cannot host the Vikings in Week 4 because Minnesota will be facing the New Orleans saints in London that week. In Week 5, the Green Bay Packers will be in London facing the New York Giants, taking out the Packers as a possible opponent for Miami there. In Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers will be in Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals, preventing a Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins. The Mexico City game likely does not require a bye week following that travel, but it is pretty safe to assume the Vikings and Packers will each get their bye week following their return from London.

Miami does have an opportunity to be on the Thanksgiving schedule this year as they have the Detroit Lions on the slate of teams the Dolphins will visit during the season. That would be a Thursday, November 24 game in Week 12.

Finally, while the Dolphins are not likely a major primetime draw this season, I would not be surprised if the league looks to promote them in at least one key Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football contest this year (I would lean toward Monday). This is the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Perfect Season, so the league likely will look to highlight that at some point during the season.

2022 NFL Week Schedule

Here are the scheduled weeks for the 2022 NFL season. Listed is the Sunday of that week, except Week 16, when the majority of the games will be played on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Week 1 (Sep. 11, 2022)

Week 2 (Sep. 18, 2022)

Week 3 (Sep. 25, 2022)

Week 4 (Oct. 2, 2022)

Week 5 (Oct. 9, 2022)

Week 6 (Oct. 16, 2022)

Week 7 (Oct. 23, 2022)

Week 8 (Oct. 30, 2022)

Week 9 (Nov. 6, 2022)

Week 10 (Nov. 13, 2022)

Week 11 (Nov. 20, 2022)

Week 12 (Nov. 27, 2022)

Week 13 (Dec. 4, 2022)

Week 14 (Dec. 11, 2022)

Week 15 (Dec. 18, 2022)

Week 16 (Dec. 25, 2022)

Week 17 (Jan. 1, 2023)

Week 18 (Jan 8, 2023)