NFL schedule 2022: Miami Dolphins lead non-international travel distance

The Miami Dolphins are going to earn some frequent flier miles in 2022. According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Dolphins are scheduled to travel the fourth most miles in the league this year, and the most for any team not traveling out of the country. Using straight line distance between cities, the Dolphins are scheduled to travel 25,178 miles this year. That means the Dolphins would be able to travel from Miami to Gainesville after circling the Earth at the equator - and again, they do this without leaving the country.

The Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only three teams with more mileage slated for 2022 than the Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all are headed to Europe, either to play in London or in Germany, and they all have fewer travel miles than the Dolphins this year.

Miami’s away games this year include the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers. The shortest road trip for Miami this season is their visit to the Bengals (1,888 roundtrip miles). The longest will be the trip to San Francisco (5,110 roundtrip miles).

The Dolphins could hope the NFL schedule will be kind to them and schedule their Chargers and 49ers games in back-to-back weeks, potentially allowing them to stay out west for the week and only having to make that trip once. The NFL will release the full schedule on May 12.

Miami’s home games this year will feature the Bills, Patriots, Nets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans.