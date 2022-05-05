Dolphins roster two of the NFL’s top red-zone quarterbacks from 2021

The Miami Dolphins averaged more than 21 points per game just once in the last five seasons and it’ll be up to first-year head coach Mike McDaniel to help the franchise buck that trend.

Miami made waves by trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead this offseason, but don’t overlook the quarterback position. The Dolphins are entering the McDaniel Era with two of the league’s best quarterbacks inside the 20-yard line.

Warren Sharp took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and shared a stat that certainly put Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in a positive light.

top-10 red zone QBs in 2021*



1. Tua Tagovailoa

2. Josh Allen

3. Jalen Hurts

4. Lamar Jackson (tie)

4. Tom Brady

6. Ryan Tannehill

7. Jimmy Garoppolo

8. Kirk Cousins

9. Aaron Rodgers

10. Teddy Bridgewater



*based on success rate (EPA>0), min 50 att — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 5, 2022

Despite Tagovailoa atop the list, Miami’s offense could only muster 20 points per game a season ago, which was No. 22 in the league. The elephant in the room is an obvious one, the Dolphins struggled to reach the red zone, where Tagovailoa could leverage his accuracy against tight coverage.

Miami ranked 25th at just 307 yards per game on the offensive side of the football, a major reason why General Manager Chris Grier pursued an offensive mind in this coaching cycle.

Another area to keep in mind that may increase red zone opportunities — is the ability to rush the football. Miami brought in Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to help lift an offense that was No. 29 with an average of 92 rushing yards per game.

For some perspective, 2018 was the last time Miami didn’t feature a bottom-12 rushing attack. Even then, the team’s 108.6 yards per game ranked 19 in the NFL.

The offense has replaced the ceiling panels and repainted the walls, only time will tell if the makeover can help Tagovailoa and the Dolphins become one of the league’s premier scoring teams.