Dolphins visit with free agent RB Sony Michel

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins have done a lot to improve the team’s bottom-five rushing attack from a season ago.

First, Miami signed left tackle Terron Armstead to a massive five-year deal, and then they acquired veteran running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency. They even hired Mike McDaniel to turn the offense around. And yet, a recent report suggests that they’re still not done trying to add to Miami’s backfield.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins hosted free agent running back Sony Michel yesterday afternoon.

Former first-round RB Sony Michel visited with the #Dolphins today and is set to visit the #Saints later this week, per source. Multiple teams looking for an offensive weapon post-draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2022

Michel, 27, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Over the last four seasons, Michel rushed for 3,137, with his best season coming in 2018—his rookie year—where he eclipsed 931 yards and six touchdowns. Michel started 35 of 55 games in his career. Last season with Los Angeles, he was used as a change-of-pace back but did get valuable opportunities with injuries to Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

Sony Michel bursts through for 35 on the Rams first play! #RamsHouse



: #AZvsLAR on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YORq1WfGgR — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2022

In Miami, Michel would join a loaded backfield that currently has veterans Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds battling for time. Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White are two young players that could forge a role for themself in McDaniel’s offense. But as of now, neither player is guaranteed a roster spot.

I’ve always been a fan of Sony Michel. I think he can help in pass protection and has proven he can be a valuable asset in the run game in the past. Heck, he even made some plays as a pass-catcher with the Rams catching a career-high 21 receptions in 2021,

Miami may not necessarily need a running back, but with a talented free agent like Sony Michel still available, it certainly doesn’t hurt to kick the tires.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' reported interest in Sony Michel? Do you believe he can be a valuable asset to the Dolphins’ running back room? Do you think Miami’s most significant needs are at running back, or is there another free agent the team should target? (J.C. Tretter, cough, cough.)