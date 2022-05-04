A career that included 100.5 sacks - one of only 60 players in NFL history to reach the 100 mark - came to a whispered (apparent) end in March 2020 when the Tennessee Titans released edge rusher Cameron Wake. Limited to nine games in 2019, Wake’s career deserves more recognition than just one shortened season in Tennessee gave him

Wake needs to come home. Wake needs to retire in aqua and orange. It is time to right a wrong, Miami Dolphins.

Wake joined the Dolphins in 2009 after two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions. Prior to that he had played at Penn State, primarily as a linebacker, then was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2005 but was released before training camp. With the BC Lions, Wake found himself, even as his name was accidentally changed from Derek to Cameron. He became a full-time defensive end and earned the Most Outstanding Rookie award and was a two-time All-Star selecting and a two-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player award winner in his two seasons there. He has also been named to the 2000s All-Decade Team for the CFL.

Joining the Dolphins in 2009, Wake played 10 years in Miami. He tallied 98 of his 100.5 career sacks wearing aqua and orange, placing him second all-time for the team, trailing just Jason Taylor. He was selected to five Pro Bowls during his time in South Florida and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2012 and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2010, 2014, and 2016. He was runner up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 following a torn Achilles tendon ended his 2015 season after seven games. Wake finished his Dolphins career with 279 tackles, one interception, 15 passes defensed, 22 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 98 sacks. He added four tackles, one pass defensed, and 2.5 sacks with the Titans.

Being released by the Titans and disappearing into history is not the way a legend should go out. After he was released, there were reports Wake planned to retire, but his agent said there was no plan to end his career at that time. He, unfortunately, has not been signed since being released, and it does appear his career has reached its conclusion.

The Dolphins need to bring back Wake, even if it is the ceremonial one-day contract, to allow him to retire in aqua. He should be celebrated and the Dolphins should right this wrong.