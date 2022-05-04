PHINSIDER RADIO | Jake and Josh grade the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft Class

As promised, Jake (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) are back with a brand new episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

In this episode, we recap the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft class.

Here’s the officially-unofficial rundown we used for the Podcast.

Channing Tindall, 22, Linebacker, Georgia

Third-Round Pick: 102nd overall

35 total tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks in 2022

“He’s a ‘torpedo.’” - Yvonne’

Improved as the season went; Was most productive in College Playoffs

Upgrade over everyone on the roster (IMO)

QUOTE FROM TINDALL:

“The way they use their linebackers is different. They use their linebackers everywhere. They put them on the edge sometimes, they put them on the line, they put them at Mike, Will. They are very versatile and their linebackers do it all. I feel like I fit into it.”

GRADE:

Houtz: A-

Jake: B

Erik Ezukanma, 22, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

Fourth-Round Pick; 125th overall or 4 (round) 20 (pick)

40+ receptions over the last three seasons. 15 total touchdowns in college.

48 receptions, 705 yards, 4 touchdowns. 2 touchdowns rushing *eye emoji*

Lots of motion, jet sweeps, and other stuff with this dude.

He says he got a hat from the Dolphins at the combine (CHRIS GRIER’s HAT!)

He’s definitely Deebo Samuel.

How much do you think Wes Welker had a say on this pick?

Speaking of Welker, Ezukanma Needs to work on his route-running

What does this mean for other WRs on the roster?

He has the same birthday as me :)

QUOTE FROM EZUKANMA:

“I’m a versatile guy. I feel like I can fit in right where Jaylen Waddle – the way he can take the ball out of the backfield as well as be a deep threat down the field, but also just a versatile guy with RAC ability and YAC ability – yards after contact and run after the catch. You can put me anywhere on the field and I feel like I can help the team in any situation.”

GRADE:

Houtz: B-

Jake: B+

Cameron Goode, 24, EDGE, California

Seventh-round Pick; 224th overall

He started 37 games at California. 21.5 career sacks. 36.5 tackles for loss over his career

In 2022, he had 45 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

He can set the EDGE and rush the passer.

You can’t spell Cameron Wake is good without Cameron Goode.

QUOTE FROM GOODE:

“I played in a 3-4. I feel like I’ve been able to get my pass rush better throughout the years. I feel like I’m physical. I’m always going to be physical, setting the edge and things like that. I’m ready to get with Coach McKenzie and rush the passer and get all of that squared away and ball out.”

GRADE:

Houtz: C+

Jake: B

Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State

Seventh-Round Pick, 247th overall

A 25-year-old QUARTERBACK!!!!!!

He started more games (40) and has more wins (24) than any QB in school history.

Completed 552/885 passes for 7,124 yards, 42 TDs, and 16 INTs in his career

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel raved about his leadership, his maturity, and the way he was able to play in some of Kansas State’s best games.

QUOTE FROM THOMPSON:

“I’m a gamer. Just being able to make plays off-schedule, on-time, with my legs, with my arm. I feel like that’s a summarization of who I am as a player and I’m a guy that wants the ball in his hands when the team needs a big play, when they rely on me to make a play and whether if it’s on fourth down, going into the end zone, red zone, whatever the case may be, I want the ball in my hands in those situations. And on top of that being a servant leader. I feel like I make those around me better. I’m going to serve my teammates at all times and put my team before myself and ultimately that’s what leads to success.”

GRADE:

Houtz: C-

Jake: A

ACORNS: OL Kellen Diesch and RB ZaQuandre White

(P.S. I will be posting my draft grades tomorrow, along with film breakdowns of each player. Reid Sinnett was also the quarterback’s name I couldn’t think of in the podcast. )

What were your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL draft class? What did you like? What did you dislike? Let us know in the comments section below! Oh, and I hope you’re having a wonderful Wednesday!