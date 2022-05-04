Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
The Patriots had the worst draft in the NFL? - Pats Pulpit
New England’s draft haul was not met with a warm reception.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Initial Thoughts on the 2022 New York Jets Draft Class - Gang Green Nation
The 2022 NFL Draft is now complete. Below are some initial thoughts I have on what the Jets did. As always, I reserve the right to change my mind in the future as events dictate.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills’ winners and losers from 2022 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings
Which Bills players are happy and which ones are motivated following the 2022 NFL Draft?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
More overwhelmingly positive grades for the Ravens 2022 Draft Class - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore continues to receive rave reviews for their terrific haul.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
2022 NFL Draft: Scouting Roundup on Steelers to pick, QB Kenny Pickett - Behind the Steel Curtain
Looking at the pre-draft evaluation of the Steelers 1st round pick.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Cincinnati Bengals Draft Class 2022: Various winners and losers from 3-day event - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals finalized their 2022 draft class on Saturday. Who benefitted the most and who didn’t?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: NFL finds “no evidence” that Browns tanked games - Dawgs By Nature
Despite the claims of former head coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 with the Browns, league says Cleveland did not intentionally lose games.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Sign DE Mario Addison, Strengthening Defensive Line - Battle Red Blog
The Teans add a veteran to the defensive line.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans take a worthy gamble on Liberty QB Malik Willis - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans made a sizable splash with their final of three selections in the second-and-third-round of Friday’s 2022 NFL Draft. After selecting former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary and...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Cam Robinson officially signs extension with Jaguars, ‘It’s a blessing’ - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars officially signed left tackle to a contract extension earlier today.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
ESPN’s Louis Riddick Believes the Colts Not Only Have Won the 2022 NFL Draft, But All Offseason - Stampede Blue
One of ESPN’s credible NFL analysts had high praise for the work GM Chris Ballard and the Colts have done this offseason.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
NFL Draft 2022: Denver Broncos give no love to the offensive line - Mile High Report
Over the last five drafts the Broncos have spent the third least draft capital in the league on offensive line picks
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Ranking the 2022 draft class by how soon they’ll contribute - Bolts From The Blue
While the first-rounder is obvious, who else figures to see the field in 2022?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders in line for 3 2023 draft comp picks - Silver And Black Pride
Nice change
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs place seldom-used UFA tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City has used a little-used tool to try and secure Ingram for the 2022 season.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Five undrafted free agents who could make make noise for the Giants this spring - Big Blue View
Which UDFAs might make compete for a roster spot?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles Draft Analysis: Howie Roseman has stopped outsmarting himself - Bleeding Green Nation
Hard not be excited by Philadelphia’s haul from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Assessing the Cowboys offseason with the 2022 NFL Draft now behind them - Blogging The Boys
How have the Cowboys fared over the course of the entire offseason?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The Commanders should bring Landon Collins back - Hogs Haven
As a Buffalo nickel
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers' draft picks are well represented in Rookie of the Year races - Acme Packing Company
LB Quay Walker and WR Christian Watson lead the way.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Notes: Detroit Lions’ draft class ranked 4th best by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler - Pride Of Detroit
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is one of many impressed by the Lions’ draft haul.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2022 Bears draft: Premature grades on all 11 picks - Windy City Gridiron
Time for the yearly tradition of grading players before they even play an NFL snap.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kwesi Like a Fox: Assessing Adofo-Mensah’s Draft Pick Trades - Daily Norseman
A Chess vs. Checkers View of Vikings’ New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s Draft Trades
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
UPDATE: Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
Yes, it’s finally happening! Honey Badger is coming home!!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons release RB Mike Davis - The Falcoholic
The veteran spent one year in Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Czikk’s take: 6 winners from the 2022 NFL Draft - Cat Scratch Reader
Which teams came out on top after the draft?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
2022 NFL Draft: Why the Tampa Bay Bucs Got it Right - Bucs Nation
The Bucs did a lot of things to improve the team over the weekend
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal - Niners Nation
It’s a one-year deal for the 31-year-old who tore his ACL during last year’s opener
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for PED violation - Revenge of the Birds
Maybe now we know the reason made a draft day trade for Marquise Brown, a more ready veteran wide receiver.
The NFL announced on Monday that they have suspended Arizona Cardinals All Pro wide...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seattle Seahawks decline L.J. Collier’s option - Field Gulls
Two weeks after the Seattle Seahawks picked up the fifth-year option for new TE Noah Fant, they are turning down that of another player.
L.J. Collier will not reap the final benefits of his first...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams Draft Recap: Did LA select a punter with one of its eight selections? - Turf Show Times
After seeing Jordan Stout and Matt Araiza taken earlier than expected, LA was on the outside of the run on punters
