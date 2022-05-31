PHINSIDER RADIO | Week 2 of OTAs, the lineage of Miami’s orange practice jersey, and how Mike McDaniel might impact Hill and Waddle’s Usage

After a short time away and a few technical issues, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) are back to bring you a brand new episode of SBNation’s official Miami Dolphins podcast, Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

In this episode, Jake and I discuss how we feel after the first two weeks of OTAs (Organized Team Activities), the lineage of Miami’s orange MVP practice jersey, Zach Sieler, and we try to project how Mike McDaniel may utilize his star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2022.

Other things we discuss in this episode include:

Which of Miami’s practice MVPs are we most excited to see break out in 2022?

Is Robert Hunt the best player on the Dolphins’ offensive line (not named Terron Armstead)?

Who can stop Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler?

Is Sieler the world’s most underrated player?

Our early impressions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and what he says about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

How do we think Waddle and Hill’s usage will change in Mike McDaniel’s offense this season?

And more!

Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

I hope you’re having a terrific Tuesday.

(P.S. Jake and I tried to record this episode last week, but my four-month-old would not allow it. Then, after we finally did record the podcast, the site was down (megaphone), and we had to wait a day before finally being able to upload it. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. #FINSUP!)