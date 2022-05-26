5/26/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

The Miami Dolphins once again took the practice field for another OTA session this Thursday, and orange jersey fever was in full effect!

Fans waited with bated breath for the news to eventually leak. Who would be honored this time? Could we see a repeat winner for the first time this offseason? Then it happened...

With one Tweet sent out by the Miami Dolphins’ social media team, we as a collective group discovered that the man who earned the glorious orange jersey by practicing the best during the previous session was none other than offensive lineman, Robert Hunt!

This is Hunt’s greatest honor (allegedly) since being awarded the Angry Runs Scepter from Good Morning Football last season for his non-touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Hunt is the third Dolphins’ lineman, but first offensive lineman, to win the award this offseason. Cheers to the big guys!

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!