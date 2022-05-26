5/26/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

The Miami Dolphins once again took the practice field for another OTA session this Thursday, and orange jersey fever was in full effect!
Fans waited with bated breath for the news to eventually leak. Who would be honored this time? Could we see a repeat winner for the first time this offseason? Then it happened...
With one Tweet sent out by the Miami Dolphins’ social media team, we as a collective group discovered that the man who earned the glorious orange jersey by practicing the best during the previous session was none other than offensive lineman, Robert Hunt!
@RobertHandyHunt pic.twitter.com/SzfdFdRZa7— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 26, 2022
This is Hunt’s greatest honor (allegedly) since being awarded the Angry Runs Scepter from Good Morning Football last season for his non-touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Hunt is the third Dolphins’ lineman, but first offensive lineman, to win the award this offseason. Cheers to the big guys!
2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking
|OTA 1
|Jaelan Phillips
|OTA 2
|Tua Tagovailoa
|OTA 3
|Zach Sieler
|OTA 4
|Christian Wilkins
|OTA 5
|Robert Hunt
We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!
