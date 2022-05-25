Dolphins sign third-round pick Channing Tindall

The Miami Dolphins now have 75% of their 2022 NFL draft class under contract after the team announced the signing of third-round pick Channing Tindall earlier today.

Tindall’s agent was the first to report the signing on Twitter.

Congratulations to @Kingschan_ on agreeing to terms for his rookie contract with the @MiamiDolphins — UniversalSportsMgmt (@UniSportsMgmt) May 25, 2022

This was followed by a picture of Miami’s newest linebacker, wearing one of the better shirts we’ve seen from a Dolphins rookie since Boise State’s Curtis Weaver wore a Stone Cold shirt back in 2020.

Tindall was the 102nd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games with the Bulldogs during his four seasons at Georgia, recording 107 tackles (54 solo), 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Now, Tindall will fight for playing time in Josh Boyer’s defense while becoming an immediate contributor on special teams. The hope is for Tindall to eventually become Miami’s starting inside linebacker, a position the team has desperately tried to fill since Hall of Fame snub Zach Thomas rode off into the sunset. (They’ve had #good linebackers, but you get what I’m saying.) He may even be asked to shadow Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but that’s a conversation we’ll have in late September.

Now that Tindall is officially under contract, the only Dolphins draft pick from the 2022 class unsigned is fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma.

Do you think rookie linebacker Channing Tindall will make an immediate impact? How would you rank him against some of Miami’s other inside linebackers? Should he be the guy to spy Josh Allen? Let us know in the comments section below!