Dolphins’ punter Thomas Morstead reached out to the team this offseason; says he’s the OG ‘T-Stead’

When Thomas Morstead noticed that the Miami Dolphins didn’t have a punter on the roster — several days after the start of free agency — he picked up the phone and gave the Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier a phone call.

“I won’t get too specific about it because it’s team business but I actually reached out to them. There was no punter on the roster and I thought Miami seems like a nice place to play. Financially, I was willing to take a veteran salary benefit deal and I don’t think they knew that, so I just made it clear.”

Morstead continued:

“I’ve made a lot of money in my career and these experiences are just, when it’s over it’s over. I love doing everything there is to it. I love the training. I love the grind of the workouts. Obviously, I’m a little bit different than most of my teammates. I’m not hitting a lot and things like that. At least if I’m doing my job well, I’m not. I just love being a part of it. I love being depended on and it’s special being a part of an NFL locker room. Especially when you have a first-year coach with some reasonably high expectations. It’s fun to be a part of that and be a part of building something and building a culture. I’m just excited to be here.”

Another question that weighed heavily on Dolphins’ beat writers (apparently) is who was the original ‘T-Stead’? Was it left tackle Terron Armstead or punter Thomas Morstead?

Morstead says he’s the OG.

“Well, I’m the original ‘T-Stead’ because I’m older than Terron (Armstead). I told him at some point I need to get my No. 13 jersey and pose just like he did when he signed, get his ‘T-Stead’ chain. I need to borrow that from him.”

Hopefully, we don’t see Thomas Morstead punting too much this season. After all, he’s played long enough in the NFL and could use a season of r-e-l-a-x-a-t-i-o-n in the pleasant South Florida sun. Heck, maybe he can even wear Armstead’s ‘T-Stead’ chain.

It’s not something we want; it’s something we need.

