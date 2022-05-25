Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots OTAs: Bill Belichick leads collaborative effort coaching the offense - Pats Pulpit

New England held its first organized team activity on Monday.





A Look at New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Gang Green Nation

Speed, Vision, elusiveness in a single package





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Punter Matt Haack - Buffalo Rumblings

Unless he’s the designated holder, Haack is in for a tough time retaining his job in 2022

AFC NORTH:

Realistic 2022 rookie expectations for the Ravens: Daniel Faalele - Baltimore Beatdown

Will provide quality depth at offensive tackle and could be a starter by the end of the year.





Ultimate Steelers QB Power Rankings: The “invisible hand” factor - Behind the Steel Curtain

Plus, the quarterback who missed making the ultimate Power Move.





The Bengals aren’t frauds. Here’s why. - Cincy Jungle

For some odd reason, Cincinnati’s playoff run is being dismissed. But the reality is, the Bengals are built for the long run.





The forgotten receiver: Meet Michael Woods II - Dawgs By Nature

Browns added to the receiver room in the draft

AFC SOUTH:

Texans Veterans on the Chopping Block - Battle Red Blog

Who may be a surprise roster cut before the season starts?





Titans playing it safe with Robert Woods’ rehab - Music City Miracles

New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods provided fans with an update on his rehab from a torn ACL during his first public Titans-related appearance at Wednesday’s Titans Foundation Dinner.





Jaguars officially hire Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars made a move to add to its front office, hiring former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as the team’s assistant general manager.





Report: Colts Agree to Two-Year Deal with Veteran Free Agent QB Nick Foles - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal—after the two sides were close to officially agreeing to a...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: Wide receiver K.J. Hamler - Mile High Report

With Russell Wilson at quarterback, speedster K.J. Hamler has a chance to shine this upcoming season.





Chargers News: Bolts offense ranks #2 in 2022 win-share projections - Bolts From The Blue

The 2022 forecast will feature plenty of fireworks, according to NFL.com.





Raiders news: Darren Waller can wreak havoc in slot with McDaniels. - Silver And Black Pride

Time for the tight end in the slot





NFC EAST:

How likely is it to find values on Day 3 of the NFL draft? - Big Blue View

Not exactly like looking for a needle in a haystack, but...





Everything is on Jalen Hurts in 2022 - Bleeding Green Nation

Everything is on Jalen Hurts. Everything the Eagles’ offense does this season will revolve around Hurts. Every morsel of success the Eagles have is contingent on Hurts’ performance. Every level of...





Ranking the top 10 players on Cowboys’ roster entering the 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

Who do you think are Dallas’ top 10 players?





NFL owners getting tired of the Dan Snyder problem and counting the votes - Hogs Haven

More smoke

NFC NORTH:

How the Green Bay Packers get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the field together - Acme Packing Company

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich: "We’re excited to get those two on the field [together] and do a bunch of different stuff."





3 more national analysts join the Detroit Lions hype train - Pride Of Detroit

Three national analysts have joined the growing Detroit Lions hype train and have legitimate reasons for hope. (Note: It is not the three people in this photo)





The future of Robert Quinn - Windy City Gridiron

A few weeks ago it was reported that several teams were interested in trading for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn, but it was also reported that the Bears were not actively shopping him. At...





Kellen Mond doing good off the field as he looks for opportunity on it - Daily Norseman

It’s a new day for the second-year QB

NFC SOUTH:

Overreactions Saints 2022 schedule - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints schedule for 2022 has been released and with it, some very questionable decisions by the NFL have been revealed.





The Kyle Pitts hype train should be picking up speed - The Falcoholic

The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.





Four free agent tight ends who could upgrade the Panthers passing game - Cat Scratch Reader

Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.





Antoine Winfield Jr. talks about secondary additions - Bucs Nation

The third year safety is excited for what Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan bring to the Buccaneers

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Albert Breer believes the 49ers won’t keep Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Will the 49ers patience pay off?





HBO’s Hard Knocks to follow Arizona Cardinals on ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

HBO’s docuseries will follow the Cardinals during the 2022 season





Why Seahawks RBs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny miss start of OTAs - Field Gulls

Monday the Seattle Seahawks took to the practice field for the start of Phase III of the offseason program, better known to fans as OTAs, in preparation for the 2022 season. Fans of the team, of...





4 potential training camp cap casualties, trade assets in the AFC North - Turf Show Times

Could any of these players make their way to the LA Rams?