Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots OTAs: Bill Belichick leads collaborative effort coaching the offense - Pats Pulpit
New England held its first organized team activity on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
A Look at New York Jets RB Breece Hall - Gang Green Nation
Speed, Vision, elusiveness in a single package
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Punter Matt Haack - Buffalo Rumblings
Unless he’s the designated holder, Haack is in for a tough time retaining his job in 2022
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Realistic 2022 rookie expectations for the Ravens: Daniel Faalele - Baltimore Beatdown
Will provide quality depth at offensive tackle and could be a starter by the end of the year.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ultimate Steelers QB Power Rankings: The “invisible hand” factor - Behind the Steel Curtain
Plus, the quarterback who missed making the ultimate Power Move.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The Bengals aren’t frauds. Here’s why. - Cincy Jungle
For some odd reason, Cincinnati’s playoff run is being dismissed. But the reality is, the Bengals are built for the long run.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
The forgotten receiver: Meet Michael Woods II - Dawgs By Nature
Browns added to the receiver room in the draft
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans Veterans on the Chopping Block - Battle Red Blog
Who may be a surprise roster cut before the season starts?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans playing it safe with Robert Woods’ rehab - Music City Miracles
New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods provided fans with an update on his rehab from a torn ACL during his first public Titans-related appearance at Wednesday’s Titans Foundation Dinner.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars officially hire Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars made a move to add to its front office, hiring former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as the team’s assistant general manager.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Agree to Two-Year Deal with Veteran Free Agent QB Nick Foles - Stampede Blue
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal—after the two sides were close to officially agreeing to a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: Wide receiver K.J. Hamler - Mile High Report
With Russell Wilson at quarterback, speedster K.J. Hamler has a chance to shine this upcoming season.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts offense ranks #2 in 2022 win-share projections - Bolts From The Blue
The 2022 forecast will feature plenty of fireworks, according to NFL.com.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Darren Waller can wreak havoc in slot with McDaniels. - Silver And Black Pride
Time for the tight end in the slot
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
How likely is it to find values on Day 3 of the NFL draft? - Big Blue View
Not exactly like looking for a needle in a haystack, but...
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Everything is on Jalen Hurts in 2022 - Bleeding Green Nation
Everything is on Jalen Hurts. Everything the Eagles’ offense does this season will revolve around Hurts. Every morsel of success the Eagles have is contingent on Hurts’ performance. Every level of...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Ranking the top 10 players on Cowboys’ roster entering the 2022 season - Blogging The Boys
Who do you think are Dallas’ top 10 players?
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
NFL owners getting tired of the Dan Snyder problem and counting the votes - Hogs Haven
More smoke
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
How the Green Bay Packers get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the field together - Acme Packing Company
Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich: "We’re excited to get those two on the field [together] and do a bunch of different stuff."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
3 more national analysts join the Detroit Lions hype train - Pride Of Detroit
Three national analysts have joined the growing Detroit Lions hype train and have legitimate reasons for hope. (Note: It is not the three people in this photo)
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The future of Robert Quinn - Windy City Gridiron
A few weeks ago it was reported that several teams were interested in trading for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn, but it was also reported that the Bears were not actively shopping him. At...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kellen Mond doing good off the field as he looks for opportunity on it - Daily Norseman
It’s a new day for the second-year QB
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Overreactions Saints 2022 schedule - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints schedule for 2022 has been released and with it, some very questionable decisions by the NFL have been revealed.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Kyle Pitts hype train should be picking up speed - The Falcoholic
The second-year pro will only be held back by the offense around him.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Four free agent tight ends who could upgrade the Panthers passing game - Cat Scratch Reader
Struggling quarterbacks can be helped by a pass-catching tight end, and the Panthers should invest in one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Antoine Winfield Jr. talks about secondary additions - Bucs Nation
The third year safety is excited for what Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan bring to the Buccaneers
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Albert Breer believes the 49ers won’t keep Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation
Will the 49ers patience pay off?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
HBO’s Hard Knocks to follow Arizona Cardinals on ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ 2022 - Revenge of the Birds
HBO’s docuseries will follow the Cardinals during the 2022 season
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks RBs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny miss start of OTAs - Field Gulls
Monday the Seattle Seahawks took to the practice field for the start of Phase III of the offseason program, better known to fans as OTAs, in preparation for the 2022 season. Fans of the team, of...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
4 potential training camp cap casualties, trade assets in the AFC North - Turf Show Times
Could any of these players make their way to the LA Rams?
