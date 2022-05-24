5/24/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Jersey Award TRACKER

With another OTA session in the books, we have another day where a Miami Dolphins player was recognized for being the best practice performer from the previous day’s session. This time, the honoree was defensive lineman, Christian Wilkins. Wilkins’ recognition comes just one day after his running mate, Zach Sieler, was given the award while Wilkins looked on in admiration.

Today, Head Coach Mike McDaniel gave us more insight as to how the orange jersey award came into existence. According to McDaniel, the idea came from new Tight Ends Coach, Jon Embree.

“This offseason we’re spitballing different things. Coach Embree brought up the idea. There was a lot of talk about my DJing skills,” Mike McDaniel said. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 24, 2022

What are McDaniel’s thoughts on the player who receives the award being the de facto DJ for the day?

"the whole point is if you have any critiques over the playlist, basically become the DJ." - mike mcDaniel on the orange jersey — josh houtz (@houtz) May 24, 2022

Speaking of the music that played at practice, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was apparently not a fan of Christian Wilkins’ playlist.

“The playlist was terrible,” Hill said jokingly as Wilkins looked on. “It was all over the place. He was even playing Disney music... I had no idea what was going on today. I felt like I was in my living room with my kids.”

Let’s take a look at every player who has earned the orange jersey award so far this offseason.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day!