Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill talks glowingly about QB1 Tua Tagovailoa

A lot of the skepticism surrounding the 2022 Miami Dolphins falls on the shoulders of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his ability to take advantage of the weapons general manager Chris Grier has surrounded him with.

One of those weapons is newly-acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill is arguably the most explosive player in football. And after playing with All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes for so many years, critics were concerned with how he might fair in Miami catching passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

(I wrote about this HERE.)

tyreek hill vs bills | 11/13 for 150 yards and 1 TD pic.twitter.com/pG8uDufW9j — josh houtz (@houtz) April 2, 2022

It’s still early in the process, but after a few weeks of OTAs and getting the basics of the playbook down, Hill has been more than impressed with what he’s seen from Miami’s young quarterback.

Tyreek Hill with a lot of praise for Tua Tagovailoa: “I’m very confident in my quarterback… Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” pic.twitter.com/dvndtsmLNx — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 24, 2022

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on QB Tua Tagovailoa: “Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life... Tua is a very accurate QB.”



“I’m very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” pic.twitter.com/cOc7oEgV7V — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 24, 2022

Let me say; that there is nothing good that could come from Tyreek Hill talking bad about his starting quarterback. But based on everything we’ve seen early on in camp —and the type of talent Tagovailoa has — I believe this to be legitimate. And I can not wait for when the pads come on, and we see what QB1 can do with a receiving corps that consists of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Cedrick Wilson, etc...

These words won’t change the way the haters feel. But it should give them a little bit of hope; hope that the quarterback we all watched dissect defenses in Tuscaloosa has finally arrived in South Florida.

