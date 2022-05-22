In 16 weeks, the Dolphins open the 2022 NFL regular season vs. the New England Patriots

That’s right, folks!

In less than 16 weeks, on September 11th, 2022, YOUR Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets can be found on the team’s official website (I think), but what this ultimately means to me is three things:

Tua Tagovailoa is still undefeated vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. And, IMO, he will remain undefeated after week one. While 16 weeks sounds like a long time, it will be here #soon—and I. Can. Not. Wait! And lastly, I need to post as much Jaylen Waddle propaganda as possible. After all, we are only 16 more weeks away from the start of the season.

So here is the second of what may become a little Sunday tradition over the next few weeks:

16 More Weeks... Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Initially, the idea was to use the Chris Streveler highlight video I made to represent the #16, but that wouldn’t have been fair to David Woodley, who helped bridge the Dolphins from the Bob Griese era to when they drafted the GOAT, Dan Marino, in 1983.

I also added pictures of QB Tyler Thigpen, QB Marcus Vick, and WR Robert Forster.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins opening the 2022 NFL Season vs. the New England Patriots? Do you think Tua Tagovailoa can keep his winning streak alive? Will Mike McDaniel’s offense be ready and firing on all cylinders? Let us know in the comments section below!