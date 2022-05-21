CAPTION THIS! Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and QBs coach Darrell Bevell embrace during OTAs

Not too long ago, a man named Sutton roamed this magnificent website. Besides being the ultimate dude and a great writer, Aaron Sutton would do weekly CAPTION THIS! Articles—where you, the readers, would pick the best caption.

It has been a few years since we did a CAPTION THIS! Article on The Phinsider. But with the perfect image of Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa embracing one another during OTAs—today seemed like the perfect day to bring it back.

But before we do, here are the rules per its creator, Aaron Sutton.

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win. (Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

My entry:

“I’m so happy this last coaching staff is gone. I mean, they had three offensive coordinators and let Jesse Davis protect my blindside.”

And maybe since it’s been so long, we’ll do one more: Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talking to his team, with many of Miami’s players smiling. So what is coach McDaniel saying?

My Entry:

“And then Tyreek told Usain Bolt that he was washed up and should use a massage gun to loosen up his old WD-40 hamstrings.”

So go ahead, give me your best caption. The winner gets respect and glory from all of their peers.

I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend!