NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins grade from the fans

The Miami Dolphins came away from the 2022 NFL Draft with four new college prospects, adding Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, California linebacker Cameron Goode, and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. The three-day selection process did not include the typical moves and numerous picks from Miami as the team used their early picks last month to trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a slow three-days waiting for each of Miami’s picks, but it seems like a solid weekend for the team and they are now fairly well set for the upcoming season.

How do you feel general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel did this year? Did the trade for Hill make this an “A” draft no matter what? Did the Dolphins address their needs enough? Should they have gone a different direction?

Vote in the poll below and feel free to discuss all of weekend in the comments.