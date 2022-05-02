phinSLIDER RADIO | The Dolphins draft Channing Tindall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

A brand new episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake (@JMendel94) and Josh (@Houtz) Show will be blessing your eardrums in the coming days (my water heater broke). But before we are back to break down Miami’s day three draft picks—and undrafted free agents—I thought now would be an excellent time to promote our exclusive Channing Tindall podcast.

In this episode, Jake and I discuss Channing Tindall’s strengths and weaknesses, how he fits in Josh Boyer’s defense, and break down what we see on tape from Miami’s newest linebacker. Lastly, we wrongfully predict the Dolphins’ day three draft picks and talk about our favorite teams' drafts. All of this and more on this PHINSLIDER episode of the Jake and Josh Show!

What were your thoughts when the Dolphins landed Channing Tindall at pick 102? Was there another player you preferred? How do you think he fits with Miami’s current stable of linebackers? Let us know in the comments section below!