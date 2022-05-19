Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named best practice performer from Tuesday’s OTA session

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins Twitter account posted a video of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hitting WR Trent Sherfield for a long touchdown during the day’s OTA session. The news was made even sweeter by the sight of Tua in a bright orange jersey, presumably signifying that the former first round pick was the top performer from Tuesday’s practice (the team was off Wednesday).

We learned Tuesday that new Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff award the orange jersey to the man they feel outshone everyone else at practice the prior day. Jaelan Phillips was that player on Tuesday, and today, Tua Tagovailoa was bestowed the honor.

According to multiple reporters who watched a portion of practice on Tuesday, Tagovailoa showed improved zip and velocity on his throws while connecting with new WR Tyreek Hill and former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle on a number of occasions. The Dolphins also released a video of Tua floating a beauty to WR Preston Williams which went for a touchdown of approximately 70 yards.

In addition to being given the orange jersey, Tua Tagovailoa was able to choose the music that was played at Thursday’s OTA session. Tua’s trainer, Nick Hicks, tweeted out that the playlist consisted of “Kodak, Thugger, Fiji, Shania Twain and George Strait.” However, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald took a stab at who Tagovailoa would NOT be playing...

Won't be 'Flo" Rida. Brings back bad memories — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 19, 2022

Are you encouraged by the positive news surrounding Tua Tagovailoa so far this offseason? Do you think this is the year that Tua shows his NFL potential within the new offensive system brought to Miami by Mike McDaniel? Should the Dolphins bring back the orange jerseys for regular season games again?