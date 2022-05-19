NFL.com lists Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa as Darkhorse MVP candidate for 2022 NFL Season

Expectations in 2022 are at an all-time high for the Miami Dolphins, and most —if not all — of the season’s success will rest solely on the shoulders of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

I believe he will take the next step under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Adam Schein of NFL.com also seems to share this sentiment. He recently wrote an article on his Darkhorse MVP candidates for the 2022 NFL season, and among players like Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Derrick Henry, and Deshaun Watson, sat Miami’s third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s what Schein wrote about Tua’s MVP odds in 2022.

MVP odds: 75-1 My guy Tua is primed for a breakout Year 3. Tyreek Hill is the most explosive wide receiver in the game; putting him in the same receiving corps as Jaylen Waddle is borderline illegal. And I loved the other moves Miami made to prop up the young QB, adding LT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson and RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. With run-game wizard Mike McDaniel calling plays as the Dolphins’ new head coach? Perfection. Also, I really like Tua as a player. I’m on board. He was great in college, and he’s been better than most people will lead you to believe in the NFL, as evidenced by his 13-8 record as a starter. It’s about availability, not ability. If Tua stays healthy, I could see him leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 playoff season. And here’s the key: I don’t think he will be a hood ornament on the ride to the postseason. Tua is going to be the engine for Miami’s success.

As a homer and someone that enjoys placing bets to support my team, I’d put some money down on Tua Tagovailoa being league MVP in 2022. Is it likely? Probably not. But with a revamped offense and a head coach —that can best be described as a super genius—stranger things have certainly happened.

In 2021, Tagovailoa completed 264/388 passes for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also carried the ball 42 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns. For comparison sake, the reigning 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers completed 366/531 pass attempts for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Over his first two seasons, Tagovailoa has 27 touchdown passes. However, if he wants to have his name in the MVP race, he would need to throw for more touchdowns than he has combined over his NFL career. This, in my honest opinion, isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Add an extra 1,000 yards through the air, and anything is possible, but we need to remember how run-heavy Mike McDaniel’s offense could be.

Nevertheless, it’s a nice change to have the national media shed some light on Tua’s MVP possibilities—even if he is only a dark horse candidate. Then again, the offensive line is improved, and the roster is now littered with playmakers—including Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Now, all we need is Tagovailoa to take the next step under HC Mike McDaniel and his staff.

I believe in Tua Tagovailoa, and so should you.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa being a darkhorse MVP candidate in 2022? How many touchdowns do you think he will have this season? Who do you think will be the 2022 NFL MVP? Have you ever been more excited for an NFL season? Let us know in the comments section below!